Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of NeoDynamics AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (200/22)

On request of NeoDynamics AB (publ), company registration number 559014-9117, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 02, 2022. The company has appointed Sedermera Corporate Finance AB as Liquidity Provider for its share in order to meet the share distribution requirements in 2.3.1 (a) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company has 110,678,149 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: NEOD ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 120,501,184 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011563410 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 255393 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559014-9117 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 8 121 576 90.