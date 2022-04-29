DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda 29-Apr-2022 / 14:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement[i] of a significant fact

on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 28 April 2022.

Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 04 May 2022.

Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:

On the consideration of the shareholders' proposals on the inclusion of issues on the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC and the proposals for the nomination of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors and the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 158722 EQS News ID: 1340057 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340057&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 08:22 ET (12:22 GMT)