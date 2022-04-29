Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.04.2022 | 14:55
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda 29-Apr-2022 / 14:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement[i] of a significant fact

on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 28 April 2022.

Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 04 May 2022.

Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:

On the consideration of the shareholders' proposals on the inclusion of issues on the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC and the proposals for the nomination of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors and the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 158722 
EQS News ID:  1340057 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340057&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 08:22 ET (12:22 GMT)

