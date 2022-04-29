Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2022) - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of its third drill rig (the "Drill Rig"), which will substantially accelerate the Company's exploration efforts at our Kibi Gold Project. The Drill Rig consists of a CS1000/P4 crawler-mounted diamond drill rig specifically designed for Xtra-Gold.

Xtra-Gold is unique for a gold exploration company for operating its own fleet of drill rigs, which has significantly reduced our drilling cost versus contracting rigs from third parties. This has dramatically reduced our finding cost per ounce of gold.

The Company is also pleased to announce a summary of our first quarter financials ("Q1 2022"):

-Total Assets increased to US$12,024,580 (March 31, 2022) from US$10,232.901 (March 31, 2021), comprised mainly of cash, liquid securities, and gold inventory ("liquid assets");

-Zero Debt; and

-Pre-Tax Income for the Q1: US$1,194,307.

The full details of the Q1 2022 Financials with MD&A can be viewed on the Company's website at www.xtragold.com.

James Longshore CEO/Co-Founder states: "Our Company continues to self-finance our hard rock drilling programs with internal cash generated from our alluvial contract mining ("Community Mining Project"), making us a truly unique company in the gold exploration sector. This will give our shareholders significant upside potential in our stock price as the gold resource continues to expand."

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Xtra-Gold is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana's main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

Xtra-Gold holds 5 Mining Leases totaling approximately 226 sq km (22,600 ha) at the northern extremity of the Kibi Gold Belt. The Company's exploration efforts to date have focused on the Kibi Gold Project located on the Apapam Concession (33.65 sq km), along the eastern flank of the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Project (Zones 1-3) Mineral Resource Estimate, produced by Xtra-Gold on September 30, 2021, represents the only Mineral Resource ever generated on a lode gold project within the Kibi Gold Belt. The NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Xtra-Gold Resources Corporation Kibi Gold Project", jointly prepared by Pivot Mining Consultants (Pty) and Tect Geological Consulting, and dated November 16, 2021, is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

