The Northern Road Link: Proposed Terms of Reference for the Northern Road Link Released by Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation for Formal Review

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / The Proposed Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Northern Road Link (NRL) Project (the Project) has been released today by the 2 proponent First Nations, Marten Falls (MFFN) and Webequie (WFN). Prior to this key milestone, the review period for the Draft ToR for the NRL came to a close on January 31, 2022. Since then the Project team has reviewed the comments received from Indigenous communities and key stakeholders and has revised the Draft ToR to reflect their input. The ToR is the first step of the EA under the requirements of the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990, c. E.18 and it sets out a framework and work plan for addressing legislative requirements to study and complete the Project.

The project has now advanced to the next phase, which is the formal commitment period in which the Proposed ToR is submitted to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) and made public for review. A notification for the Proposed ToR is available through the MECP's online registry and the Proposed ToR is now available for formal review and comments through NRL's website ( https://northernroadlink.ca/terms/ ). Printed copies of the Proposed ToR have also been sent out to Indigenous communities via post. During this time period, the NRL Project team will also provide responses to the comments received through MECP and update the Proposed ToR accordingly. The review period is expected to last 60 days which is twice the required 30 day review period. After the review period comes to an end, the Proposed ToR will be submitted to MECP's Minister for a decision. The Proposed ToR will either be accepted, accepted with changes, or rejected. If accepted, this will bring the Project to the Notice of Commencement of the Environmental Assessment (EA) phase and the assessment process described in the Proposed ToR will begin.

The NRL is a proposed all-season and multi-use road that will connect the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road (MFCAR) and the proposed Webequie Supply Road (WSR). The primary purpose of NRL is to help connect the Ring of Fire area to the provincial highway network, which will potentially enable economic development in the region. The Project also connects Webequie First Nation to the provincial highway network.

The NRL is an Indigenous-led project by MFFN and WFN. MFFN and WFN have volunteered to subject the Project to the highest level of regulatory scrutiny, an Individual EA. The NRL Project team extends its gratitude to those who participated in the review period. The input received has been invaluable and is reflected in the Proposed ToR which has been submitted to MECP for review.

Indigenous communities, government agencies, municipal officials, and other interested parties are encouraged to continue to engage with the NRL Project and the Project team throughout the EA.

The NRL Project team encourages Indigenous communities and key stakeholders to tune into the NRL's bi-weekly radio show and live streaming sessions which provides more information on the Project and presents an opportunity for questions and input from Indigenous communities. The next bi-weekly radio show will take place on May 11 on Wawatay Radio at 2:30 pm and the next live-stream will take place on May 11th at 4:30 pm and can be accessed through the NRL project website. The Project team will also be available during the review period to meet with any Indigenous community to discuss the Proposed ToR virtually or in-person following local COVID protocols.

