Daimler Canada Finance Inc.: Annual Report 2021 as of December 31, 2021 for Daimler Canada Finance Inc. is now available online



29.04.2022 / 16:06

The Annual Report 2021 as of December 31, 2021 for Daimler Canada Finance Inc. is available on https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/canada/.



This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Daimler Canada Finance Inc. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Daimler Canada Finance Inc. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.



Daimler Canada Finance, Inc.

1 Place Ville Marie, 37 Floor

Montréal, Québec H3B 3P4

Canada



Phone: +1 248 320 9965

E-Mail: DNAC_Accounting@mercedes-benz.com



