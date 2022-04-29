DGAP-News: Daimler Canada Finance Inc.
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
The Annual Report 2021 as of December 31, 2021 for Daimler Canada Finance Inc. is available on https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/canada/.
This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Daimler Canada Finance Inc. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Daimler Canada Finance Inc. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Daimler Canada Finance, Inc.
1 Place Ville Marie, 37 Floor
Montréal, Québec H3B 3P4
Canada
Phone: +1 248 320 9965
E-Mail: DNAC_Accounting@mercedes-benz.com
