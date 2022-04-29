A Chinese industry group has reported rising polysilicon prices and supply chain problems ahead, but GCL Technology said this week that strong polysilicon and wafer prices were the reason its business performed strongly in 2021.Longi raised the price of its M10 (182 mm /247 mm) wafers by 0.6% to CNY 6.86 ($1.04) per piece. M6 (166 mm/223 mm) wafers are now 3.06% more expensive at CNY 5.72 per unit. G1 (158.75 mm/223 mm) products can be bought for CNY 5.52 each, about 3.16% higher than the previous rate. Zhonghuan Semiconductor has raised the price of 218.2 mm wafers by 1.1% to CNY 9.88 each. G12 ...

