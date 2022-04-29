BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Publication of Circular and Notice of GM

29 April 2022

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Publication of a Circular

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust (the "Company") has today published a circular (the "Circular") in connection with the renewal of the Board's authority to issue ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "OrdinaryShares") on a non-pre-emptive basis, both in respect of a general issuance authority and in respect of up to 65 million Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to a placing programme (the "Placing Programme") to be established by the Company, if appropriate, in due course (the "Proposals").

Background to the Proposals

Since mid-January 2022 (and up to close of business on 27 April 2022) the Ordinary Shares have traded at an average premium to NAV per Ordinary Share of 1.45 per cent., and during this time the Company has allotted, or sold from treasury, 12,222,034 Ordinary Shares to meet this demand. Share issuances have been made at prices per Ordinary Share that were at a premium to the last published NAV per Ordinary Share at the time of the relevant issue, thereby protecting existing Shareholders from any economic dilution.

At the Company's annual general meeting held on 15 March 2022 (the "2022 AGM"), the Directors were granted authority to allot Ordinary Shares and/or sell Ordinary Shares held in treasury on a non-pre-emptive basis (i.e. without first offering them pro rata to all Shareholders) up to 10 per cent. of the Ordinary Share capital in issue at that time (the "AGM Authority").

Since the 2022 AGM, the Company has continued to allot Ordinary Shares on a regular basis pursuant to this authority and if demand for Ordinary Shares were to continue at the level seen so far in 2022 the Board believes that the AGM Authority could be exhausted in the coming months.

General Meeting

The Board is therefore putting forward proposals to Shareholders that will, if approved, enable the Company to continue issuing Ordinary Shares to meet on-going demand. The Proposals comprise renewing the Board's general authority to allot and/or sell from treasury Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis, up to an additional 10 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital (the "Additional Authority"), together with seeking authority to allot on a non-pre-emptive basis up to 65 million Ordinary Shares in relation to the Placing Programme (the "Placing Programme Authority") which, if approved, would also require the publication of a prospectus, if appropriate, in due course.

Accordingly, the Circular convenes a general meeting of the Company to be held at 3.00 p.m. on 26 May 2022 at the offices of BlackRock at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, when Shareholders will be asked to approve the Proposals.

Further information on the Additional Authority and the Placing Programme Authority are included at the end of this announcement.

Expected Timetable

2022 Publication of the Circular 29 April Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy, appointment of proxies online or transmission of CREST Proxy Instructions for the General Meeting 3:00p.m. on 24 May General Meeting 3:00p.m. on 26 May

All references to times in this document are to London time unless otherwise stated. Any changes to the expected timetable will be notified by the Company through a Regulatory Information Service announcement.

A copy of the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website address: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Copies of the Circular, and the form of proxy to be used by Shareholders, are also available from the Company Secretary using the details below, or on the Company's website: www.blackrock.com/uk/beri.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

Neil Morgan / Chris Mills

Winterflood Investment Trusts

Tel: 0203 100 0000

Further information on the Proposals

The Additional Authority

In light of the continuing demand for the Ordinary Shares and having regard to the benefits set out above, the Board is seeking further authority from its Shareholders to allot and/or sell from treasury on a non-pre-emptive basis (i.e. without first offering them pro rata to all Shareholders) new Ordinary Shares of up to 12,844,039 Ordinary Shares (being equivalent to approximately 10 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital as at the Latest Practicable Date). The Additional Authority will allow the Company to continue to allot Ordinary Shares.

The Placing Programme Authority

The Prospectus Regulation Rules provide that the Company must publish a prospectus if it wishes to issue shares representing 20 per cent. or more of its issued share capital in any 12 month period. The Board believes that, if the rate of issuance of Ordinary Shares experienced to date in 2022 were to continue, the 20 per cent. threshold set by the Prospectus Regulation Rules may become relevant to the Company in the coming months. In that event, the Company will only be able to continue to issue Ordinary Shares to manage the premium to NAV per Ordinary Share at which the Ordinary Shares trade if a prospectus were to be published.

The prospectus, if published, would be in force for a period of 12 months and therefore the number of Ordinary Shares to be available for issue under the proposed Placing Programme Authority is being set at a level which the Board expects will be sufficient for the duration of this period. Accordingly, the Board is seeking Shareholder approval at the General Meeting to allot and issue up to 65 million Ordinary Shares under the Placing Programme Authority on a non-pre-emptive basis.

If the Proposals are approved by Shareholders, the Board will only use the authorities granted to allot and/or sell from treasury Ordinary Shares: (i) at a premium to the prevailing NAV per Ordinary Share; (ii) to meet demand from investors; and (iii) when the Board believes that it is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders to do so. As Ordinary Shares will only be allotted and/or sold from treasury under the Proposals at a premium to the prevailing NAV per Ordinary Share at the time of allotment or sale, the value of the underlying assets attributable to each Ordinary Share will not be diluted as a result of the Proposals.

