The Combined General Meeting was held today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Company's registered office in Changé, with all shareholders in attendance or represented totaling 84.17% of the share capital and 89.10% of the voting rights.

The Board was comprised as follows:

Chairman: Joël Séché, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Scrutineers:

The Séché Croissance employee savings plan represented by Manuel Andersen

Madame Pascaline de Dreuzy, independent Member of the Board

Secretary: Neil Curtis, Group Legal Director.

Maxime Séché, CEO, and Baptiste Janiaud, CFO, commented on the key points regarding activity and results for the year 2021. They also presented business activity as at March 31, 2022 and the outlook for activity and results for the current financial year, together with the economic and financial trajectory through to 2025.

The Chairman noted that no written questions had been submitted to the Board of Directors and subsequently handed over to the shareholders in attendance of the meeting for oral questions. No question was asked by the attendees.

The Chairman then proceeded to the taking of votes on resolutions.

All proposed resolutions were approved, excepted resolution 4 on regulated agreements.

Notably, the meeting approved those relating to the accounts and appropriation of income in 2021, providing for the distribution of a dividend of €1.00 per share compared to €0.95 for the financial year 2020.

The meeting also renewed the directorship of Philippe Valletoux.

The result of the votes by resolution, together with the minutes of meeting, will be available for consultation from May 2, 2022 on the Company website:

https://www.groupe-seche.com/en/investors/meeting

Next Release

Consolidated results as of June 30, 2022: September 12, 2022, after market close

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a leading player in waste management, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and in environmental services, particularly in the event of an environmental emergency.

Thanks to its expertise in the creation of circular economy loops, decarbonization and hazard control, the group has been contributing to the ecological transition of industries and territories, as well as to the protection of the living world, for nearly 40 years. A French family-owned industrial group, Séché Environnement deploys the cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D department at the heart of territories, in more than 120 locations in 15 countries, including some fifty industrial sites in France. With nearly 5,000 employees, including 2,300 in France, Séché Environnement generated a turnover of €736 million in 2021, 28% of which was generated internationally.

