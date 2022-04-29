Anzeige
Freitag, 29.04.2022
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
29.04.2022 | 18:05
Nasdaq changes the index methodology of the OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap IndexTM

The new index methodology of the OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap Index will become
effective on June 1, 2022. 

Copenhagen, April 29, 2022 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) announces today a change in
index methodology of the OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap Index, (Nasdaq
Copenhagen: OMXCCAP), which will become effective with the market open on
Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Currently, OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap Index has a
limit of 9% as the maximum weight of an index constituent company. Effective
June 1, the maximum weight will be 7% per company on a quarterly basis. 

The Index will be capped according to UCITS rules down to 7% on a quarterly
basis in March, June, September and December. In each quarterly rebalance, any
index company with a weight above 7% will be capped down to 7%. Additionally,
the combined weight for all companies with a weight between 4.5% and 7% will be
limited to 36%. In the period between each quarterly capping rebalance, the
individual index company weights are allowed to float up to a maximum of 10%
and to a maximum of 40% for the aggregate weight of index companies above 5%.
If the thresholds are breached, an intra quarterly capping is triggered. 

The OMX Copenhagen All-Share Index (OMXC) includes all the shares
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The aim of the Index is to reflect the current
status and changes in the market. The OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap Index
(OMXCCAP) is a weight limited version of the OMX Copenhagen All-Share Index
where the maximum weight of one company is limited to 7% of total market value
of the Index effective June 1, 2022. OMXC and OMXCCAP indexes are available as
a price index, PI (OMXCPI and OMXCCAPPI, respectively), a gross total index, GI
(OMXCGI and OMXCCAPGI, respectively), and a net total index, NI (OMXCNI and
OMXCCAPNI, respectively). The base date for the OMX Copenhagen All-Share Index
and OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap Index is December 31, 1995, with a base value
of 100.The OMX Copenhagen All Share Index and OMX Copenhagen All-Share Cap
Index are calculated, provided and owned by Nasdaq, Inc. 

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent
indexes since 1971. Today, our index offerings span geographies and asset
classes and include a diverse array of index families such as the Dividend and
Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes
BulletShares), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We
continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a
wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and
performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design
solutions to financial organizations worldwide. For more information about
Nasdaq indexes, visit https://indexes.nasdaq.com. 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq
Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

FOR MEDIA RELATIONS:
Helle Mayor
tel. +45 3377 0430
helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.