TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel - Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting 29th April 2022

Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel, said: "In 2021 we successfully completed the development and disposal plans set out in 2019. These achievements contrasted with the general wait-and-see attitude on the real estate market, which continues to be impacted by the pandemic. Despite a sustained level of operational activity, with some notable letting successes, the property company, given its size and the decision to leave some buildings vacant for redevelopment, continues to face major letting issues as it seeks to rebuild its cash flow and capacity to pay dividends. With the unanimous support of the leading shareholders, expressed at the presentation of the Board of Directors' road map on 17 February 2022, I am confident the business can continue its development by transforming its portfolio to focus on the asset classes and locations best adapted to the challenges we face today, able to satisfy tenants and to generate high quality cash flow over the long term."

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting dated 29 April 2022

The Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2022, under the chairmanship of Patrick Bernasconi, approved all the resolutions.

The AGM voted to pay a dividend of €1.50 per share in respect of the 2021 financial year taken from the issue premium. The ex-dividend date is 13 June 2022 and the dividend will be paid on 15 June 2022.

Bibiane de Cazenove, La Mutuelle Générale, SMA BTP and SMA SA were reappointed for terms of three years. The terms of office of all these directors will expire at the end of the AGM held to approve the 2024 financial statements.

Also, Maxence Hecquard was reappointed as censor (non-voting director) for a term of three years.

The Board of Directors has maintained the membership of the committees for a term expiring at the at the end of the Annual General Meeting called to approve the 2022 financial statements:

Audit committee: Bibiane de Cazenove was reappointed as chair, the other members are Jacques Chanut and Agnès Auberty, permanent representative of SMAvie BTP,

for the Appointments and Compensation Committee: Patrick Bernasconi was reappointed as chair, the other members are Pierre Esparbès, permanent representative of SMABTP and Patrick Sagon, permanent representative of Mutuelle Générale,

Investment committee: Marie Wiedmer Brouder was reappointed as chair, the other members are: Serge Fautré, permanent representative of AG REAL ESTATE, Didier Ridoret, Christine Sonnier, Jean-Yves Mary, permanent representative of MM PUCCINI.

Pursuant to recommendation No. 8 of the Middlenext Governance Code, version September 2021, the Board of Directors resolved to create an Environmental, Social and Governance Committee ("ESG Committee") to support the Board of Directors in matters relating to the Company's environmental, social and governance policy.

The Board of Directors appointed Christine Sonnier as chair of the ESG Committee, the other members being Marie-Georges Dubost, permanent representative of Império, Fabienne Tiercelin, permanent representative of SMA SA, and Jacques Chanut.

Calendar

15 June 2022: Dividend payment

27 July 2022: 2022 half-year results (after market close)

Details of all resolutions approved can be found on our website under General Meetings.

