Dow Jones News
29.04.2022 | 18:22
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit reports 37.7% total sales growth (18.5% adjusted for Dixy acquisition) and 12.0% LFL sales growth in 1Q 2022

DJ Magnit reports 37.7% total sales growth (18.5% adjusted for Dixy acquisition) and 12.0% LFL sales growth in 1Q 2022

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit reports 37.7% total sales growth (18.5% adjusted for Dixy acquisition) and 12.0% LFL sales growth in 1Q 2022 29-Apr-2022 / 18:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 37.7% total sales growth (18.5% adjusted for dixy acquisition) and 12.0% LFL Sales Growth in 1Q 2022 Krasnodar, Russia (April 29, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 1Q 2022 operational and unaudited financial results. 

1Q 2022 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
 
          -- Total revenue increased by 37.7% y-o-y to RUB 547.7 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the 
         Dixy acquisition increased by 18.5%; 
          -- Net retail sales reached RUB 534.8 billion increasing 37.9% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth 
37.7%       adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 18.8%; 
          -- LFL[1] sales growth of 12.0% driven by 11.1% average ticket growth and 0.8% LFL traffic 
TOTAL REVENUE   growth; 
growth 
12.0% 
lfl sales 
growth 
 
 
          -- The Company opened 657 stores on a gross basis (459 Magnit and 8 Dixy convenience stores as 
         well as 190 drogeries) or 528 stores on a net basis. As of March 31, 2022 the total store base was 
         26,605; 
          -- Selling space increase of 238 thousand sq. m., bringing total selling space to 9,235 
         thousand sq. m. (21.4% y-o-y growth); 
          -- The Company redesigned 163 stores (157 Magnit and 5 Dixy convenience stores and one 
         drogerie). As at March 31, 2022, across Magnit brand 79% of convenience stores, 45% of supermarkets 
         and 63% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; 
          -- Gross Profit[2] increased by 37.7% y-o-y to RUB 126.8 billion. Gross margin remained flat 
         y-o-y at 23.1% as a result of favourable product and format mix offset by higher shrinkage; 
 
 
23.1% 
gross margin 
          -- EBITDA was RUB 37.7 billion with a 6.9% margin driven by consolidation of Dixy business 
         with lower profitability; 
          -- Net income remained flat y-o-y at RUB 10.9 billion with a margin of 2.0%. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
               Key events in 1Q 2022 and after the Reported Period 
835 
                  -- Magnit opened its first cosmetics store in Uzbekistan; 
pharmacies             -- Magnit launched its own courier service and started piloting 60-minute 
                 express delivery using its own couriers in Moscow; 
covered by magnit online drug   -- The Company launched two dark stores in Saint-Petersburg focused on express 
reservation service        delivery within one hour; 
                  -- Magnit announced its plans to launch a modern high-tech coffee roasting and 
                 packaging operation at its Tver facility in the fall of 2022; 
                  -- Magnit has connected pharmacies at Ural federal district to the drug 
                 reservation service which now covers 835 pharmacies in 58 regions;

Consolidation of the Dixy business and changes to the reporting standards

Magnit completed the acquisition of the Dixy retail business on July 22, 2021, and subsequent performance of Dixy has been consolidated into Magnit's results. Sales and operating results of the stores under the Dixy brand are reported separately, and growth metrics will be published starting from 3Q 2022. Dixy stores are not included in the LFL panel; this will begin after full 12 months of operations following consolidation. The Dixy retail business does not form a separate segment - Magnit will continue reporting consolidated financial results for the Group. 1Q 2022 Operating Results

LFL Results[3] 

Average Ticket Traffic Sales 
Total (Magnit excl. Dixy) 11.1%     0.8%  12.0% 
Convenience Stores     10.8%     1.0%  12.0% 
Supermarkets        11.0%     -4.0%  6.6% 
Drogerie Stores      16.4%     2.8%  19.7%

Retail Sales 

1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Change Change, % 
Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 534,824 387,899 146,925 37.9% 
Magnit                460,746 387,899 72,847 18.8% 
Convenience Stores[4]        358,232 299,942 58,290 19.4% 
Supermarkets[5]           53,751 50,115 3,636  7.3% 
Drogerie Stores           45,927 35,011 10,916 31.2% 
Other Formats[6]           2,836  2,831  5    0.2% 
DIXY                 74,078 n/a   n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores          70,525 n/a   n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets[7]           3,554  n/a   n/a   n/a 
Number of Tickets, mln        1,357  1,103  254   23.0% 
Magnit                1,179  1,103  76   6.9% 
Convenience Stores          991   922   69   7.5% 
Supermarkets             76   79   -3   -3.5% 
Drogerie Stores           105   94   11   12.1% 
Other Formats            6    8    -1   -16.8% 
DIXY                 178   n/a   n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores          173   n/a   n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets             5    n/a   n/a   n/a 
Average Ticket[8], RUB        394   352   42   12.1% 
Magnit                391   352   39   11.1% 
Convenience Stores          361   325   36   11.1% 
Supermarkets             707   636   71   11.2% 
Drogerie Stores           436   373   64   17.1% 
Other Formats            428   357   70   19.7% 
DIXY                 416   n/a   n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores          408   n/a   n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets             709   n/a   n/a   n/a Stores and Selling Space 
                    1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Change Change, % 
Number of Stores (EOP)         26,605 21,900 4,705 21.5% 
Magnit                 24,234 21,900 2,334 10.7% 
Convenience Stores           16,620 15,098 1,522 10.1% 
Supermarkets              468   471   -3   -0.6% 
Drogerie Stores             7,146  6,331  815  12.9% 
DIXY                  2,371  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           2,333  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              38   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Openings (Net)          528   336   192  57.1% 
Magnit                 608   336   272  81.0% 
Convenience Stores           430   187   243  129.9% 
Supermarkets              -2   1    -3   -300.0% 
Drogerie Stores             180   148   32   21.6% 
DIXY                  -80   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           -79   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              -1   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m   9,235  7,606  1,629 21.4% 
Magnit                 8,405  7,606  799  10.5% 
Convenience Stores           5,797  5,169  627  12.1% 
Supermarkets              935   943   -8   -0.8% 
Drogerie Stores             1,645  1,460  185  12.7% 
Other formats              28   33   -6   -16.9% 
DIXY                  830   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           757   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              73   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 238   109   129  n/a 
Magnit                 200   109   91   n/a 
Convenience Stores           161   80   82   n/a 
Supermarkets              -2   2    -4   n/a 
Drogerie Stores             41   32   9   n/a 
Other formats              0    -4   4   n/a 
DIXY                  37   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           39   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              -1   n/a   n/a  n/a 
 
 
6.2% 
LTM sales   Trading Performance 
density[9] 
improvement 
y-o-y 
       Total sales in 1Q 2022 grew by 37.7% y-o-y to RUB 547.7 billion. Net retail sales grew by 37.9% y-o-y, 
       driven by a combination of 21.4% selling space growth and 12.0% LFL sales growth. Net retail sales 
       achieved by the stores under the Magnit brand accelerated to 18.8% from 15.6% in 4Q 2021 driven by LFL 
       sales growth in the mature outlets and higher selling space growth. 
 
       Net retail sales growth continued to outpace selling space growth on further improvement of sales 
       densities. Overall sales densities in 1Q 2022 (excluding stores under the Dixy brand) improved by 2.0% 
       q-o-q and 6.2% y-o-y while across the Company's main convenience store format these improved by 1.7% 
       q-o-q and 6.8% y-o-y. 
 
 
 
       Net retail sales growth demonstrated strong monthly performance and exceeded 30% in January and February 
       2022. In March 2022 net retail sales grew sharply to 49.2% driven by accelerated inflation and 
       stockpiling effect when customers were stocking up with dry food and essentials. 
 
 
       Selling space growth increased further from 20.0% in the previous quarter to 21.4% in the reported 
       quarter, driven by accelerated organic expansion and the Dixy acquisition (2,477 Dixy stores added in 3Q 
       2021 but consolidated from July 22nd, 2021). Selling space growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition 
       accelerated to 10.5% compared to the previous quarter, reflecting 59% increase y-o-y in the number of 
       store openings per quarter (649 in 1Q 2022 compared to 407 in 1Q 2021 on gross basis). 
 
 
21.4% 
selling space 
growth y-o-y 
 
       LFL sales growth accelerated further from 9.9% in the previous quarter to 12.0% in 1Q 2022 predominantly 
       driven by strong forward-buying effect in March. 373 stores entered LFL panel in 1Q (including 212 
       convenience stores and 161 drogeries). Only 7% of Magnit's selling space is currently in the 'ramp-up' 
       phase with 93% already mature. 
 
       All regions showed robust LFL sales growth with North-West and Siberian regions delivering the strongest 
       results. 
 
 
 
       LFL sales growth in the reported quarter was driven by strong LFL average ticket growth of 11.1% due to 
       higher number of SKUs in the average customer basket and acceleration of inflation. LFL traffic turned 
       positive and stood at 0.8% driven by continued inflow of unique customers gained from other players, and 
       frequency of visits. Starting from March when customers were stocking up on dry food and essentials, 
       traffic growth accelerated mainly on the back of increased visit frequency. 
 
 
 
       Revenue and LFL sales growth accelerated versus previous quarter despite gradual decline of promo 
       activity starting from the second half of March. 
 
       Cosmetics and detergents were the fastest growing categories in the reported quarter as customers were 
       stocking up with essential non-food items. 
 
61 mln    During the quarter the number of loyalty programme cardholders reached 61.1 million. Company-wide, the 
       proportion of tickets using the loyalty card was 55% with sales penetration of 68%. During peak days of 
of loyalty  the quarter it reached 58% and 72% correspondingly. The loyalty programme continues to deliver positive 
program    cross-format gains - 44% of Magnit's customer base at the end of the reporting period (compared to 43% in 
cardholders  the previous quarter) visit 2+ store formats. Average ticket of the active user is 1.8x higher vs 
       transaction without loyalty card. 
          Store Network Development and Performance by Format 
 
          The convenience segment within the Magnit brand generated 67.0% of total net retail sales in 1Q 
          2022. In the quarter Magnit more than doubled its expansion programme y-o-y and opened (gross) 459 
12.0%       convenience stores (241 in 1Q 2021). The Company continued its efficiency campaign and closed 29 
          convenience stores compared to 54 stores a year ago. Magnit added 430 convenience stores (net) 
LFL sales growth  during the quarter. The selling space growth of convenience stores picked up to 12.1% y-o-y, driving 
in Magnit     a 19.4% acceleration in sales in the format driven by LFL sales growth of 12.0% and selling space 
convenience in 1Q growth of 12.1%. LFL sales growth was driven by LFL average ticket growth of 10.8% while LFL traffic 
2022        growth was 1.0%. 
 
          Magnit supermarkets generated 10.1% of the Group's net retail sales in the reported quarter. During 
4.9%        1Q 2022 the Company did not open new supermarkets and closed two stores, focusing on improvement of 
          sales density of the existing network. Selling space across this format remained almost flat y-o-y. 
y-o-y improvement LFL sales growth of the large format stores accelerated from 3.1% in the previous quarter to 6.6% in 
of sales density  1Q 2022. This was driven by 11.0% average ticket growth and 4.0% traffic decline. Traffic reduction 
of supermarkets in slowed down compared to the previous quarter but was still impacted by the ramp-up phase of the 
1Q 2022      reopened stores after redesign campaign which accelerated last year (16% of large format store 
          portfolio has been redesigned in 2021). As a result, net retail sales growth of supermarkets 
          improved to 7.3% in the quarter. 
 
          The sales contribution of Magnit's drogerie format represented 8.6% of total net retail sales. 
12.7%       During 1Q 2022 Magnit opened (net) 180 cosmetics stores. Selling space increased by 12.7% y-o-y or 
          by 185 thousand sq. m. Driven by this increase in selling space and LFL sales growth of 19.7%, sales 
y-o-y selling   grew 31.2% - the strongest performance across all Magnit's store formats. LFL traffic growth turned 
space increase in positive and stood at 2.8%. LFL average ticket growth accelerated to 16.4% driven by higher number 
drogerie in 1Q   of items per basket when customers were stocking up with non-food essentials. On-shelf inflation in 
2022        the drogerie format was in line with food formats. 
 
          During 1Q 2022 Magnit continued its renovation programme and redesigned 157 Magnit and 5 Dixy 
          convenience stores as well as one drogerie. This resulted in the combined share of refurbished and 
          new stores across Magnit brand at: 79% for convenience stores, 45% for supermarkets and 63% for the 
          drogerie format. 
 
 
 
          The share of Dixy stores in the Group's total net retail sales reached 13.9% in the first quarter 
          including 13.2% of Dixy convenience stores. In the reported period eight convenience stores were 
          opened, while some stores were transformed into Magnit branded outlets, resulting in 2,371 stores 
          and 830 thousand sq. m. of selling space as at March 31, 2022. On pro-forma basis, Dixy stores 
          demonstrated strong LFL sales dynamics, in line with Magnit business, driven by mature stores, 
          despite high comparison base and strong sales density overall. 
 
13.9%       E-commerce 
share of the Dixy 
stores in the 
total net retail  Magnit has been developing e-commerce services since the third quarter of 2020. The Company 
sales in 1Q 2022  currently runs a number of online delivery projects, including own delivery and partnerships 
          (express delivery, regular delivery, e-pharma, cosmetics and partnerships). 
 
 
 
          Total e-commerce GMV (incl. VAT) in the reported period was RUB 9.2 billion compared to RUB 0.9 
          billion in 1Q 2021. 
 
          During 1Q 2022, the average number of orders per day reached 91,297. In the end of March number of 
          daily orders exceeded 100 thousand. 
 
 
9.2 
          The average ticket across all online services was c. RUB 1,116 including VAT. This average ticket is 
RUB billion    approximately 2.7x higher than in the convenience stores (RUB 413 in 1Q 2022). This is mostly due to 
          a larger number of items per basket. The average ticket within Magnit own delivery service was RUB 
GMV in 1Q 2022   1,270. 
          Magnit's e-commerce services today cover over 7,303 offline stores and 21 dark stores in 66 regions 
          and 410 cities, with 71% of the current revenue generated outside Moscow and St. Petersburg. The 
          largest and fastest growing segment is express delivery, where orders are expected to be fulfilled 
          within 60 minutes. 
                  1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Change Change, times/% 
GMV, billion RUB          9.2   0.9   8.3  10.6x 
Number of orders per day (average) 91,297 9,500  81,797 9.6x 
Average ticket incl. VAT, RUB   1,116  1,100  15   1.4% 
Number of stores covered, EOP   7,303  1,300  6,003 5.6x 
 
 
         Discounters 
 
         Magnit started piloting discounters in July 2020 as a response to the fast changing economic 
         environment. The concept is aimed at price-sensitive consumers who frequently make minor purchases of 
         traditional goods or stock up on products. 
 
 
 
         As at March 31, 2022 the Company had 274 operating 'My Price' discounters compared to 33 stores a year 
         ago. During the reported quarter Magnit opened 84 stores including 72 new outlets and 12 stores 
         reformatted from convenience stores. 
 
 
274 
         Average ticket at My price discounters increased by 14% y-o-y and stood at RUB 338. LFL sales growth 
My Price     of outlets reformatted from convenience stores reached 50%. 
discounters as 
at march 31, 
2022 
         Recent Trading 
 
 
         Total sales growth and LFL sales growth in April 2022 month-to-date run ahead of the 1Q average but 
         below March. Customer environment has normalized and shopping patterns returned to normal without 
         stockpiling effect. Within the structure of LFL sales, traffic is stabilizing while average ticket 
         growth continues to accelerate on higher y-o-y inflation (which started decelerating from its peak 
         levels in March). 
 Financial Results for 1Q 2022 
             IAS 17         IFRS 16 
RUB mln          1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Change 1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Change 
Total Revenue       547,708 397,889 37.7%  547,708 397,889 37.7% 
Retail          534,824 387,899 37.9%  534,824 387,899 37.9% 
Wholesale         12,883 9,990  29.0%  12,883 9,990  29.0% 
Gross Profit       126,752 92,039 37.7%  126,764 92,042 37.7% 
Gross Margin, %      23.1%  23.1%  1 bps  23.1%  23.1%  1 bps 
SG&A, % of Sales     -20.1% -20.2% 9 bps  -18.8% -18.8% -4 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[10]    37,865 28,003 35.2%  61,400 45,452 35.1% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 6.9%  7.0%  -12 bps 11.2%  11.4%  -21 bps 
EBITDA          37,662 27,678 36.1%  61,197 45,127 35.6% 
EBITDA Margin, %     6.9%  7.0%  -8 bps 11.2%  11.3%  -17 bps 
EBIT           22,600 16,956 33.3%  30,299 23,160 30.8% 
EBIT Margin, %      4.1%  4.3%  -14 bps 5.5%  5.8%  -29 bps 
Net Finance Costs     -3,700 -2,581 43.4%  -13,666 -10,164 34.5% 
FX Gain/ (Loss)      -4,997 -190  n/a   -5,215 -211  n/a 
Profit before Tax     13,902 14,186 -2.0%  11,419 12,785 -10.7% 
Taxes           -2,997 -3,311 -9.5%  -2,498 -3,031 -17.6% 
Net Income        10,905 10,875 0.3%  8,921  9,753  -8.5% 
Net Income Margin, %   2.0%  2.7%  -74 bps 1.6%  2.5%  -82 bps 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
23.1% 
Gross margin 
in 1Q 2022  Total revenue in 1Q 2022 increased by 37.7%. This growth was underpinned by net retail sales growth of 
       37.9% and wholesale revenue growth of 29.0%. Wholesale operations accounted for 2.4% of total sales. 
 
 
 
       Gross Profit in 1Q 2022 increased by 37.7% y-o-y to RUB 126.8 billion. Gross margin remained flat y-o-y 
       at 23.1% as a result of favourable product and format mix offset by higher shrinkage. Promotional 
       intensity was flat y-o-y with some deceleration starting from the second half of March. 
 
 
 
       Shrinkage as a proportion of sales increased by 24 bps y-o-y predominantly driven by consolidation of 
       Dixy business with higher shrinkage and losses of fruits & vegetables in transit due to supply-chain 
       disruption in March. 
 
 
 
       SG&A costs decreased by 9 bps y-o-y to 20.1% as a percent of sales due to lower personnel expenses and 
       positive operating leverage effect. This was partially offset by accelerated expansion and redesign with 
       a higher share of stores in the ramp-up phase and growth in other costs (faster y-o-y growth of online 
       services and bank expenses). 
 
       Personnel costs as a percentage of sales decreased by 24 bps on the back of continued productivity 
       improvements and ongoing automation of business processes. 
 
 
 
       Bank expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 7 bps y-o-y due to growing share of non-cash 
       payments. 
 
       Advertising expenses decreased by 5 bps y-o-y on lower marketing activities. 
 
       Rental costs as a percentage of sales increased by 4 bps y-o-y driven by consolidation of Dixy stores 
       predominantly located in the Moscow and Saint-Petersburg regions with higher rent rates, acceleration in 
       store openings and, subsequently, larger number of stores in the ramp-up period as well as higher share 
       of leased selling space. The share of leased selling space increased to 80.7% in 1Q 2022 vs 78.3% a year 
       ago. Despite the above-mentioned factors, rent expense of Magnit's standalone business decreased as a 
       percentage of sales thanks to higher sales density, improved lease terms with landlords and the closure 
       of inefficient stores. 
 
       Repair and maintenance, packaging and raw materials, utilities, depreciation and tax expenses as a 
       percentage of sales remained broadly flat y-o-y. 
 
 
 
       As a result, EBITDA was RUB 37.7 billion with a 6.9% margin. A decrease of 8 bps y-o-y was driven by 
       consolidation of Dixy business with lower profitability. 
 
       Net finance costs in 1Q 2022 increased by 43.4% y-o-y to RUB 3.7 billion (but were slightly lower in 
       absolute terms q-o-q) due to the higher cost of debt and total amount of borrowings. The Company 
       increased its total debt by RUB 152.5 billion during the last twelve months, by obtaining bank loans and 
       bond issuance. These supported the Company's accelerated expansion and the acquisition of Dixy last year. 
 
 
 
       As a result, average cost of debt increased y-o-y to 8.8% (284 bps y-o-y and 233 bps q-o-q). 79% of the 
6.9%     Company's debt profile is represented by long-term borrowings and bonds with an average maturity of 15 
       months. 
ebitda margin 
in 1Q 2022 
       In 1Q 2022 the Company reported FX loss of RUB 5.0 billion related to direct import operations because of 
       FX fluctuations. 
 
 
 
       Income tax in 1Q 2022 was RUB 3.0 billion. The effective tax rate stood at 21.6%. 
 
 
 
       As a result, net income in 1Q 2022 remained flat y-o-y and stood at RUB 10.9 billion. Net income margin 
       decreased by74 bps y-o-y to 2.0%. 
 
 
 
 
2.0% 
Net income 
margin 
in 1Q 2022 Financial Position Highlights (IFRS 16) 
RUB mln             March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 
Inventories           231,356    224,873      211,241 
Trade and other receivables   15,618     11,727      12,171 
Cash and cash equivalents    92,402     73,399      6,575 
Long-term borrowings and loans 146,868    205,287      144,022 
Trade and other payables    239,235    240,771      163,868 
Short-term loans and borrowings 173,827    65,139      24,205 
        Inventories increased by RUB 20.1 billion (+9.5% y-o-y) compared with March 31, 2021 and stood at RUB 
        231.4 billion on the back of total sales growth of 37.7%. Adjusted for the Dixy acquisition, inventories 
        of the Magnit's standalone business reduced substantially. This was driven by a number of ongoing 
12.6      projects, including the reduction of slow-moving items, assortment harmonization and IT solutions that 
        are aimed at better on-shelf availability and promotion forecasting. 
DAYS 
 
Y-O-Y 
OPTIMISATION  Trade and other payables grew by RUB 75.4 billion compared with March 31, 2021 and stood at RUB 239.2 
OF INVENTORIES billion, driven by higher sales and improved payment days. Accounts receivables increased by RUB 3.4 
[11]      billion vs March 31, 2021 and stood at RUB 15.6 billion mainly due to higher sales.

Debt Composition and Leverage 

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 
IAS 17 
Total Debt, RUB billion 320.7     270.4       168.2 
Long-Term Debt      146.9     205.3       144.0 
Short-Term Debt     173.8     65.1       24.2 
Net Debt, RUB billion  228.3     197.0       161.7 
Net Debt/EBITDA     1.6x      1.5x       1.4x 
IFRS 16 
Net Debt, RUB billion  682.1     653.3       522.8 
Net Debt/EBITDA     3.0x      3.0x       2.8x 
       As at March 31, 2022 Gross Debt increased by RUB 152.5 billion or 90.6% compared to March 31, 2021 and 
       stood at RUB 320.7 billion. Total debt increased by 18.6% or RUB 50.3 billion versus end of the previous 
       quarter. The Company's cash position increased to RUB 92.4 billion as at March 31, 2022 from RUB 6.6 
       billion as at March 31, 2021. As a result, Net Debt increased by 41.2% y-o-y to RUB 228.3 billion as at 
1.6x     March 31, 2021. 
net debt/ 
ebitda 
as of march  The Company's debt is fully RUB denominated, matching its revenue structure. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio 
31, 2022   was 1.6x as at March 31, 2022 vs 1.4x as at March 31, 2021. 
(IAS17) 
       Capex in 1Q 2022 increased by 45.2% and stood at RUB 12.1 billion. This was driven by acceleration of the 
       Group's expansion and the store redesign programme (657 store openings on gross basis and 163 redesigns 
       in 1Q 2022 vs 407 and 100 respectively in 1Q 2021). FY 2022 Guidance

The Company puts its full year 2022 guidance (published on February 4th, 2022) under review due to uncertain market environment. Store opening and redesign programmes as well as capital expenditure targets for the current year may be adjusted in the next periods. Magnit will continue developing its e-commerce services with greater focus on profitability. Updated guidance may be communicated later in the year.

Note: 1. This announcement contains inside information disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulationeffective from July 3, 2016. 2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals, and/or percentagechange due to rounding of decimals. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

APPENDIX

1Q 2022 Monthly Sales 

January Change February Change March  Change 
Total net retail sales, RUB million 164,921 32.5% 162,858 30.6% 207,046 49.2% 
Magnit               141,754 13.9% 140,332 12.5% 178,661 28.7% 
Convenience Stores         112,551 16.2% 110,070 14.8% 135,611 26.5% 
Supermarkets            16,211 1.6%  16,420  0.3%  21,121 18.7% 
Drogerie Stores           12,095 13.0% 12,990  12.7% 20,842 63.0% 
Other formats            897   -5.8% 851   -6.6% 1,087  12.5% 
DIXY                23,167 n/a  22,526  n/a  28,385 n/a 
Convenience Stores         22,052 n/a  21,431  n/a  27,042 n/a 
Supermarkets            1,115  n/a  1,096  n/a  1,343  n/a 1Q 2022 Store Openings 
            1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Change Change, % 
Store Openings (Gross) 657   407   250  61.4% 
Magnit         649   407   242  59.5% 
Convenience Stores   459   241   218  90.5% 
Supermarkets      0    1    -1   -100.0% 
Drogerie Stores     190   165   25   15.2% 
DIXY          8    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores   8    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets      0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Closures     129   71   58   81.7% 
Magnit         41   71   -30  -42.3% 
Convenience Stores   29   54   -25  -46.3% 
Supermarkets      2    0    2   n/a 
Drogerie Stores     10   17   -7   -41.2% 
DIXY          88   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores   87   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets      1    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Openings (Net)  528   336   192  57.1% 
Magnit         608   336   272  81.0% 
Convenience Stores   430   187   243  129.9% 
Supermarkets      -2   1    -3   -300.0% 
Drogerie Stores     180   148   32   21.6% 
DIXY          -80   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores   -79   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets      -1   n/a   n/a  n/a

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] LFL calculation base includes Magnit stores, which have been operating for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT. Dixy stores will be added to the LFL panel after full 12 months of operations since consolidation

[2] In 2022 the Group adjusted its accounting policy and included associated expenses on goods processing for the production of culinary offerings and other ready meals at its stores into the cost of goods sold. The management of the Group believes that these changes are aimed at appropriate reporting consistent with other market players. The above expenses were previously included in the selling, general and administrative expenses. The Group applied changes retrospectively.

[3] Excluding Dixy stores. Dixy stores will be added to the LFL panel after full 12 months of operations after consolidation

[4] Convenience Stores include convenience stores and small pilots such as Magnit City and My Price discounters

[5] Supermarkets include Magnit Family supermarkets and Magnit Extra superstores

[6] Other Formats include pharmacies and stores located at Russian Post offices

[7] Supermarkets include Megamart and Minimart stores

[8] Excluding VAT

[9] Net retail sales of the last four quarters divided by the average selling space at the end of the last five quarters (excluding Dixy)

[10] LTI - Long-Term Incentive Program

[11] Inventory turnover days = ((inventories as of 31.12.2021 + inventories as of 31.03.2022)/2/cost of goods sold for 1Q 2022) x 90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  158741 
EQS News ID:  1340167 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

