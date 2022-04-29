Anzeige
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 
PhosAgro PJSC: Notice on depositary receipts

DJ PhosAgro PJSC: Notice on depositary receipts

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: Notice on depositary receipts 29-Apr-2022 / 19:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

For Immediate Release 29 April 2022

Notice on depositary receipts

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Federal Law No. 114-FZ on Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation, dated 16 April 2022, was enacted on 27 April 2022. Among other things, the Law prohibits the placement of and trading in depositary receipts ("DRs") representing shares in Russian issuers, including PhosAgro, unless the Government Commission for Oversight of Foreign Investments in the Russian Federation provides express permission to do so.

PhosAgro hereby announces that it filed an application for permission on 28 April 2022. The Government Commission will make a decision with respect to the application by 16 May 2022 (inclusive). If its application is denied, PhosAgro will be required, pursuant to the Law, to take necessary and sufficient measures to terminate the deposit agreements relating to its DR programme within five business days after the date of said denial.

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US71922G2093 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      PHOR 
LEI Code:    25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  158748 
EQS News ID:  1340315 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340315&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

