Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 Ticker-Symbol: I8J 
Berlin
29.04.22
13:25 Uhr
67,70 Euro
+0,70
+1,04 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCAP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCAP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,5068,1014:04
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2022 | 19:29
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INCAP CORPORATION: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 29 APRIL 2022 SHARES

INCAP CORPORATION: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

The share of Incap Corporation is traded without right to share issue without
payment as of 2 May 2022 in accordance with the General Meeting decision on the
share issue without payment on 29 April 2022. 

Identifiers of Incap Corporation's share:

Trading code: ICP1V

ISIN code: FI0009006407

Orderbook id: 24279

Ratio: 1:4 (four new shares will be given for one old share)

Ex-date: 2 May 2022

Record date: 3 May 2022

The orderbook ICP1V will be flushed on on Friday evening 29 April 2022.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
INCAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.