Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INCAP CORPORATION: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 29 APRIL 2022 SHARES INCAP CORPORATION: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT The share of Incap Corporation is traded without right to share issue without payment as of 2 May 2022 in accordance with the General Meeting decision on the share issue without payment on 29 April 2022. Identifiers of Incap Corporation's share: Trading code: ICP1V ISIN code: FI0009006407 Orderbook id: 24279 Ratio: 1:4 (four new shares will be given for one old share) Ex-date: 2 May 2022 Record date: 3 May 2022 The orderbook ICP1V will be flushed on on Friday evening 29 April 2022. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260