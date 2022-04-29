Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports March 31, 2022 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company earned $973,000 (or $0.34 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2022 compared to $1,068,000 (or $0.37 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2021.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 489,660 shares, or 17.12% on March 31, 2022.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2022, the Company employed 80 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-two (32) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty(30) employees are full-time and there are two (2) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



March 31, December 31 March 31,

2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 4,164 $ 3,168 $ 4,128 Interest bearing deposits with banks 3,776 30,164 33,396 Cash and Cash Equivalents 7,940 33,332 37,524 Securities available for sale 195,746 194,936 128,615 Restricted investments in bank stock 301 145 148 Loans 214,423 216,639 243,842 Allowance for loan losses (2,115 ) (2,093 ) (1,991 ) Net loans 212,308 214,546 241,851 Premises and equipment 2,591 2,580 2,732 Investment in life insurance 17,788 17,655 19,201 Other Real Estate Owned 3,335 3,399 Other Assets 6,129 5,382 3,868 Total assets $ 446,138 $ 471,975 $ 433,939 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 167,713 $ 167,513 $ 160,439 Interest bearing 222,041 235,299 202,764 Total deposits 389,754 402,812 363,203 Short-term borrowings 4,063 - Other liabilities 1,694 4,181 3,750 Total liabilities 395,511 406,993 366,953 Shareholders' equity Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2022 and 2021 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 62,370 62,141 63,616 Accumulated other comprehensive income (6,399 ) 8,185 8,714 Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2022 and 2021 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 50,627 64,982 66,986 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 446,138 $ 471,975 $ 433,939

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

March 31, March 31,

2022 2021





INTEREST INCOME



Interest and fees on loans $ 2,123 $ 2,515 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,174 985 Exempt from federal income taxes 507 228 Other 8 7 Total Interest income 3,812 3,735 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 56 57 Total Interest expense 56 57 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,756 3,678 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 14 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,742 3,678 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Asset management and trust income 375 358 Service charges on deposit accounts 152 166 Net Security gains 13 1 Income from investment in life insurance 123 123 Other income 60 54 Total other operating income 723 702 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,885 1,831 Net occupancy expense 204 222 Furniture and equipment 113 113 Pennsylvania shares tax 159 150 Legal and professional 111 101 FDIC Insurance 24 30 Other expenses 911 681 Total other operating expenses 3,407 3,128 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,058 1,252 Income tax expense 85 184 Net income $ 973 $ 1,068 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.37

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699511/Commercial-National-Reports-March-31-2022-Earnings