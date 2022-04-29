Financière de Tubize SA: Dividend approval

Press release
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Contact: Eric Nys, general manager, eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be
Approval of dividend
Regulated information
29 April 2022
The general shareholders meeting of 29 April 2022 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2021, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.75 per share.
The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2022 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 17.
Ex-coupon 3 May 2022
Record date 4 May 2022
Payment date 5 May 2022
The board of directors
