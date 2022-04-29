Anzeige
WKN: A0ETZ2 ISIN: BE0003823409 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
08:01 Uhr
94,20 Euro
+0,90
+0,96 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2022
Financière de Tubize SA: Dividend approval

Press release

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Eric Nys, general manager, eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be

Approval of dividend

Regulated information
29 April 2022

The general shareholders meeting of 29 April 2022 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2021, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.75 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2022 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 17.

Ex-coupon 3 May 2022
Record date 4 May 2022
Payment date 5 May 2022

The board of directors


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
