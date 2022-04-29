Eyevensys, a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing non-viral gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases today announced that the company will be presenting preclinical data on its two lead candidates for geographic atrophy (GA) and wet AMD at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting. The conference will be held May 1-4, 2022 in Denver, Colorado ARVO is the world's leading conference in ophthalmology where researchers from academia and industry can meet to share the latest developments in science and therapeutic development.

ARVO will also hold its annual meeting in a virtual format from May 11-12, 2022. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

The presentation details are as follows:

Poster Presentation: Transferrin protects RPE cells from oxidative damages Date and Time: May 1, 2022 from 12:15 PM to 2:15 PM MDT Presenter: Jenny Youale Session Title: AMD and diabetic retinopathy Poster Number: F0098 Poster Presentation: Transferrin confers neuroprotection in ex vivo and in vivo glaucoma rat models Date and Time: May 2, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM MDT Presenter: Karine Bigot SessionTitle: Neuroprotection and Neuroregeneration Poster Number: A0427 Oral Presentation: Decorin for choroidal neovascularization fibrosis and epithelial-mesenchymal transition of retinal pigment epithelium Date and Time: May 4, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM MDT Presenter: Francine Behar-Cohen Session Title: Subretinal fibrosis clinical challenges, mechanism, and diagnostic tools Room: 2B/3C Mile High Blrm

About Eyevensys

Eyevensys is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its innovative technology to enable the sustained intraocular production of therapeutic proteins to treat a broad range of ophthalmic diseases.

The Eyevensys technology, developed by Pr. Francine Behar-Cohen, uses electroporation to deliver proprietary DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins into the ciliary muscle of the eye. This approach induces the sustained intraocular production of therapeutic proteins.

Eyevensys is advancing a dual gene plasmid, EYS809, expressing two therapeutic proteins, a potent VEGF inhibitor and an endogenous protein with anti-angiogenic and antifibrotic properties for the treatment of wet AMD which also has the potential be a treatment for diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema and central retinal vein occlusion.

Eyevensys is also developing EYS611, a treatment for the later stages of dry AMD and for retinitis pigmentosa and potentially other retinal degenerative conditions including glaucoma. The treatment encodes for a potent iron chelator with antioxidant and endogenous neuroprotective properties. In animal models, the treatment has been shown to be safe and effective at slowing the degeneration of retinal structure and preserving function. EYS611 has been granted Orphan drug designation for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa in the EU and in the US.

Eyevensys was founded in 2008. The company has offices in Paris, France and the U.S. The company is funded by the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Pureos Bioventures, Bpifrance through the Innobio Fund, Karista, Inserm Transfert Initiative, Pontifax, Global Health Sciences Fund, and Korean Investment Partners.

For more information about Eyevensys, please visit www.eyevensys.com.

