New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2022) - Investor Summit Group today announced that Joseph Gunnar & Co. will be sponsoring at the Q2 Investor Summit Group to be held at the NYC Westin May 3-4, 2022.

Event: The Q2 Investor Summit Group Date: May 3-4, 2022 Location: The Westin New York Grand Central

212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at

Media Contact:

Anna Stone

astone@jgunnar.com

About Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a full service broker-dealer, investment adviser, and investment bank focused on equity and debt corporate finance transactions within emerging growth and micro markets. Founded in 1997, we provide a wide array of customary and proprietary investment products including access to Buttonwood, its affiliate pre-IPO venture fund, to both suitable individuals and entities.

About The Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

