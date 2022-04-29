Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2022) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative AI service provider and operator of the Business Hubs, today announced that its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, will be released on the prescribed filing deadline of Monday, May 2nd, 2022 shortly after market close.

"While we originally planned to release financial results on April 29th, given Tenet's significant transactions during the year, including the acquisitions of Cubeler and the Heartbeat platform, we will take the additional days afforded to us to finalize our statements and present our shareholders with the clearest picture we can provide," explained Jean Landreville, Chief Financial Officer of Tenet.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through various Business Hubs to create a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: http://www.tenetfintech.com.

