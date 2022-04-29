Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 30.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Breaking News – Fast wie ein Wunder...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 529496 ISIN: US0595201064 Ticker-Symbol: G4RA 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
08:02 Uhr
18,600 Euro
-0,600
-3,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO DE CHILE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO DE CHILE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,90019,30029.04.
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2022 | 23:44
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banco de Chile Announces BCH files 2021 20F Annual Report

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found at Banco de Chile's website, www.bancochile.cl, under Investor Relations. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco de Chile's 2021 Form 20-F, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Banco de Chile's Investor Relations Office, at ir@bancochile.cl.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Banco de Chile



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699542/Banco-de-Chile-Announces-BCH-files-2021-20F-Annual-Report

BANCO DE CHILE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.