Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2022) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce its consolidated financial results for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Detailed results and Management's discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR.

Annual highlights are as follows:

ICEsoft's Voyent Alert! service is now used by 301 Canadian municipalities as of December 31, 2021

The Company continues to deploy capital to expand Voyent Alert! sales

During 2021, the Province of B.C experienced heat domes, summer wildfire events and fall flooding. Voyent Alert! was responsible for issuing over 80% of the evacuation orders and alerts issued across the province over the year.

The City of Kamloops, and the surrounding Thompson Nicola regional district, used Voyent Alert! extensively through the summer to keep citizens appraised of nearby wildfire activities;

the City of Merritt and District of Logan Lake used Voyent Alert! to help evacuate their residents in the wake of flooding;

the town of Princeton used Voyent Alert! to partially evacuate its residents in relation to flooding;

and the District of Squamish used Voyent Alert! to communicate to its residents on overflowing dams.

"We are pleased with the traction Voyent Alert! in making in the municipal market. Customer feedback continues to be exceptional, and we are currently experiencing a 95% renewal rate on all our municipal clients," stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO. "Voyent Alert! continues to contribute substantially to the safety of citizens during emergency events as well as through regular day-to-day communications regarding municipal services."

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software-as-a-service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

