Samstag, 30.04.2022
Heute im Fokus: Breaking News – Fast wie ein Wunder...
ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2022 | 01:44
PetroChina Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / PetroChina Company Limited ("PetroChina" or the "Company", (SEHK:0857)(NYSE:PTR)(SSE:601857) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which includes its audited financial statements.

The report can be accessed through SEC's website www.sec.gov and the Company's website www.petrochina.com.cn. A soft copy of the report in pdf format is available for download through the Company's website. Upon request by a shareholder, the Company will deliver a hard copy of the report free of charge within a reasonable time.

To request a hard copy www.sec.gov of the annual report, please contact:

CONTACT:

BNY Mellon Shareowner Services
P.O. BOX 505000
Louisville, KY40233-5000
UNITED STATES

Overnight correspondence should be sent to:
BNY Mellon Shareowner Services
462 South 4th Street Suite 1600
Louisville, KY40202
UNITED STATES

Calling from within the US and Canada(toll-free): 1 888 269 2377
International call: 1-201-680-6825
Email:shrrelations@cpushareownerservices.com

Additional information on PetroChina is available at its website:
http://www.petrochina.com.cn

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699592/PetroChina-Filed-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
