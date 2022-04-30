Vancouver, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2022) - Parma Token ($PARMA) is pleased to announce the details of its "Nodes as a Service" (NaaS) offering with a 244% APR. This strategy enables anyone with no technical knowledge to create a Full Ethereum V3 node in a matter of seconds.

PARMA wants to cover several networks and reach the widest audience to establish the best community, beginning with the Ethereum Blockchain and moving to an L2 in the near future. Parma pushes the utility of a "culture" token to new heights. PARMA provides access to special community experiments while also ensuring that the token is launched in a completely fair manner, with no team or presale tokens.

Nodes as a Service - PARMA Nodes

Since Parma Token was a totally fair launch protocol, there are no presale or team tokens. PARMA also acknowledges that not all holders will be eligible for the NFT Tickets, and they want to establish a mechanism for smaller holders to be eligible for unique perks in the future. With this in mind, the PARMA Nodes were created.

PARMA Nodes will require a one-time commitment of PARMA Tokens in exchange for lifelong use of PARMA features. The PARMA team hopes that by implementing a low fixed fee of 2,500,000 PARMA per node (up to a maximum of 100 nodes), smaller holders will be able to participate in the PARMA ecosystem.

Details concerning PARMA Nodes activities will be updated on a regular basis and continuously monitored in order to preserve the efficiency of the PARMA Nodes.

What's more in PARMA Ecosystem

PARMA Live

With PARMA Live, top PARMA token holders will be able to create a one-of-a-kind NFT Ticket that will provide them access to all things PARMA in the future. These tickets will be exclusively minted for free by the top holders of PARMA, but will later be accessible for trading on secondary markets.

PARMA Cross-Chain

Taking PARMA cross-chain is a goal that the Parma team and token are likely to achieve in the near future. PARMA recognizes that gas prices are a significant barrier to entry for many users of the Ethereum Blockchain and the ERC-20 protocol. As a result, PARMA will investigate possibilities for expanding the PARMA token cross chain, such as the Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, Fantom, and others.

Tokenomics & Fees

The PARMA token is distribute the following way:

50% Burned

50% Uniswap Liquidity

Total Supply: 100,000,000,000

Verifiably Burnt: 50,000,000,000

Uniswap Liquidity: 50,000,000,000

For 3 months, the PARMA-ETH Liquidity Pool tokens have been locked. These tokens will be regularly relocked 1 month prior to expiration so long as PARMA remains operational.

The PARMA token includes the following fees to sustain operation and to support activities that will assist establish the PARMA culture.

Burn Rate: 1%

Development Rate: 1%

Liquidity Rate: 2%

Marketing Rate: 4%

About Parma Token

PARMA is a "culture" token built on Ethereum blockchain. PARMA is based on Parmesan cheese because cheese itself is representative of all forms of culture around the world. PARMA recognizes that each member of the community is unique and contributes their own set of abilities to the table, but in the end, everyone shares the PARMA culture. A connected family of PARMA holders who could really complement each other's strengths and compensate for each other's faults.

