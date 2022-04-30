Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2022) - Summary: VESBOLT is redefining the standards of excellence in PAMM/MAM investment through key partnerships with significant brokers of the world.



VESBOLT

VESBOLT is an asset management group that thrives at the highest levels of proprietary trading. They work with advanced financial players in the industry, utilizing expertise, experience, and proprietary trading technologies to deliver maximum profits at minimal risk. VESBOLT has over 15 years of experience offering private fund management services and more than 20 years of experience in financial quantitative analytics and trading.

In a recent development, the asset management group of VESBOLT has established various partnerships with industry-leading brokers. It includes:

FXCM Pro,

Pepperstone,

Swissquote Bank,

Axi,

ICM Capital,

ZFX,

TMGM,

AIMS,

ATCBrokers,

FXOpen,

FusionMarkets

ForexVox

GMI, and

Varianse

They all meet its strict requirements, which include top tier regulations, raw spreads, low commission, fast execution, segregated bank account, indemnity insurance, flexible funding options, and many more. Moreover, VESBOLT strategic partners are mainly regulated in 3 tier-1 jurisdictions:

The Financial Conduct Authority (UK), Australian Securities & Investment Commission (Australia) and Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Swiss).

VESBOLT leverages the combined expertise of its founders and team members, who possess a wealth of experience in asset management from the years they've spent working in the investment banking sector.

Since its inception in 2013, the asset management firm has operated four key strategic objectives that encapsulate the entirety of its vision of helping investors actualize their financial dreams. The PAMM/MAM account management services provider uses its proprietary trading technologies to offer asset management solutions, grants investors access to institutional traders, safeguards all portfolios in segregated accounts, and ensures complete transparency for all investors.

According to VESBOLT, diversification is a key strategy in portfolio management. In addition to providing various trading strategies from high-frequency trading, statistical trading, swing trading, price action, short term scalping to medium long-term trading, VESBOLT also offers investors a variety of different portfolios to choose from, all of which fuse algorithms and discretionary trading methods as part of their profit-making strategy. The Managing Director & Co-Founder of VESBOLT, Dr. Terry Tan, has expressed his views on the recent development:

"We aim to strengthen our mastery of trading and technology. We want to support the global markets and bring international investors closer to their financial dreams."

The top-performing asset management group was recently honored with the Best Performance Award 2021, thanks to the fantastic performance of its VESBOLT PrimeFactor (UK trading team) which achieved an incredible 83.05% net gain/profit. In the same year, the VESBOLT Semi-HFT (European team) achieved a 52.7% net gain/profit, making the company the winner of the 2021 Investors' Choice Award.

Backed by portfolio managers in Europe, the UK, Swiss, the US, Asia, and the Middle East, VESBOLT is well on its way to becoming the most successful trader exchange with world-class traders and global builders, supported by smart investors.

VESBOLT places transparency above everything else and operates a completely open process that carries investors along every step of the way.

From wealth management and Forex to commodities and indices, VESBOLT is using its time-honed strategies and dedication for its clients. The company has spent a large chunk of resources actively seeking investments and engaging in financial quantitative analysis over the years.

Vesbolt Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission as an Approved Investment Manager. License No. IBR/AIM/15/0066. Anyone interested in learning more about the company's services can simply reach out to VESBOLT via the contact information below.

Media Contact

Company Name: VESBOLT LTD.

Contact Person: Vanessa Inés

Email: info@vesbolt.com

