Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2022) - Summary: BitValley is an Ecosystem of products that develops new projects to stay trendy. After the launch of BitDash, the company has announced the expected launch of their NFT Marketplace and the anticipated release of their Beta version BitValley App.





BitValley



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/122278_0a12e12784160a5d_001full.jpg

BitValley is a crypto project developed by individuals from Europe. In the recent development, the company has its first and second products already developed: Bitdash and NFT Marketplace. BitDash has already launched, and the expected launch of NFT Marketplace will be announced soon. Their third project, BitValley Mobile App (which is their main product), is in progress and it will have multiple features inside.

BitValley's products:

BitDash - Already developed and Launched

BitValley Dashboard is an all-in-one dashboard for the BitValley investors. They offer a tracking feature for their BitValley tokens, rewards, and upcoming rewards. BitDash also has a Newsfeed where investors can read the latest news regarding BitValley. The team plans to add more features like statistics, charts, etc. so BitDash is a product for the BitValley users to keep them updated with everything regarding BitValley.

NFT Marketplace - Already Developed - To be launched soon

The BitValley NFT Marketplace offers client-friendly design, speed, and low minting prices. BitValley's NFT Marketplace will be launched together with 4 categories of BitValley NFT collections. Some categories will have NFT art to purchase, with benefits added as the NFT Roadmap progresses. Some other categories will have benefits from the start.

BitValley App - In progress - Beta Version to be released soon

The BitValley app is their main product and will be their All-in-One Crypto-Related Mobile App, which will also have its Web-based Platform. BitValley will have multiple products inside one Mobile App. It offers crypto courses and subscription-based courses without the charge within the BitValley App.

Suppose a user is a developer with limited funds and can't promote the idea. In that case, BitValley provides a section for upcoming launches free of charge, and this same feature will be useful for people searching for new upcoming projects. BitValley offers an algorithm for hiring issues based on a decentralized contract. There will be even more features in the App like Crypto News, Trending projects, Listings, Secure Fund Storage and Swap, Giveaways, Categorized Open Chat, etc.

Short term Plans of BitValley

The team will launch their NFT Marketplace, and they will announce significant collaborations and partnerships. Also, they will release a beta version of their BitValley App, which will be tested by community members before launching it on AppStore and PlayStore.

BitValley is a low Market Cap forum that hasn't spent any marketing money for months; they are preparing their marketing campaign now and will have what to promote soon. Potential investors can visit the official website: https://bitvalley.io/ for more details. Visit the Telegram: https://t.me/BitValleyOfficial or Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitValleyInc to connect with the community.

Media Contact Details

Company Name: BitValley

Contact person: David Muller

Email: Admin@bitvalley.io

Website: https://bitvalley.io/

City: Zurich

Country: Switzerland

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122278