Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Papierfabriek Doetinchem, Netherlands, to upgrade the wet sections of its PM1 and PM3 special paper machines. The start-ups are scheduled for 2022. The aim of the investment is to improve the paper quality and provide the basis for a possible capacity increase. Andritz will deliver ModuScreen HB dilution headbox screens, PrimeFlow AT headboxes with PrimeProfiler F dilution control, and pumps for both machines.Andritz: weekly performance: 4.03% Agrana: Following the conclusion of internal impairment tests, fruit, starch and sugar group Agrana generated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in its 2021|22 financial year (1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022) in an amount of Euro 24.7 mn (prior year: Euro 78.7 mn) ....

