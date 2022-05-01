Palfinger: Lifting solutions provider Palfinger starts 2022 with the historically highest revenue for Q1. However, the ongoing positive market environment and the increasing order backlog are faced by the first effects of the war in Ukraine, rapidly rising material costs and unstable supply chains. In this disparate environment, the Bergheim-based group booked record revenue of Euro 485.6 mn and earnings before interest and taxes of Euro 30.4 mn in the first quarter.Palfinger: weekly performance: 2.13%Andritz: International technology group Andritz saw very favorable business development in the first quarter of 2022. At just under 2.6 bn euros, order intake reached the second highest quarterly figure in the company's history, and the order backlog rose to the record level of 9.4 billion ...

