- (PLX AI) - Sixt says it contains cyber-attack as central IT systems up and running to ensure business continuity.
- • As a standard precautionary measure, access to IT systems was immediately restricted and the pre-planned recovery processes were initiated
- • Many central Sixt systems, in particular the website and apps were kept up and running
- • Impacts on the company, its operations and services have been minimized to provide business continuity for customers
- • Temporary disruptions, in particular in customer care centers and selective branches, are likely to occur in the short term
SIXT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de