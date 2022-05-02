Solution transforms customer payment experience in Retail, Transportation and QSR industries

Amadis, a leading payment software and consulting provider, today announced a partnership agreement with Softpay.io to provide its Universal EMV Level 2 Framework pre-certified Kernels for integration into Softpay's new Tap-to-Pay service. Softpay's revolutionary Tap-to-Pay service can be downloaded into any Android device and turn into a full payment card acceptance terminal. Softpay's solution provides merchants with greater flexibility and future proofing capabilities, while lowering costs and creating new revenue opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220430005009/en/

Amadis and Softpay's solution allows standardized payment acceptance on smartphones, tablets and COTS (Photo: Business Wire)

The Amadis solution is a component of its Amadis One software framework composed of an EMV L2 Framework and ecosystem supporting any EMV Contactless Kernel. It enables Softpay's service to seamlessly accept EMV payments on Android-based COTS devices with NFC capabilities, reduces the time for Softpay to roll out new products and provide payment acceptance of any payment schemes, on its new mobile payments platform. Amadis One software framework is the first solution to enable nexo (ISO 202022) standards on Tap-to-Pay platforms.

"Softpay's solution helps us to transform the shopping experience, enabling our store associates to check out customers anywhere in-store, or at curbside," said Thomas Grane, CIO, at Matas. "The solution drives new sales opportunities, and enables a more efficient, personalized customer experience."

Softpay's Tap-to-Pay is impacting several industries, including retailers and QSRs, who can operate more efficiently. Staff can accept payments, while multi-tasking anywhere in-store, or at curbside pickup locations. Transit companies can drive new points of sale by instantly offering and processing new and upgraded tickets, while passengers are on board trains and buses.

"Softpay's Tap-to-Pay service provides innovative new experiences to retail, transportation and the QSR industries, and our Amadis One software framework helps them bring products to market faster," said Emmanuel Haydont, CEO and co-founder, Amadis. "Amadis One commoditizes complex payment processes, freeing up resources for merchants to innovate, accelerating time to market and reducing costs, while enhancing the customer experience."

"By integrating Amadis One with our Tap-to-Pay solution, we enable merchants to revolutionize the customer experience, while lowering their costs and providing greater flexibility," said Craig Jacoby, CEO, Softpay.io. "By enabling tap-to-pay transactions on smartphones, merchant fees for card present transactions are lowered, new customer points of interactions (POIs) are generated, creating innovative new ways to interact with customers, while processing transactions."

About Softpay.io

Softpay was founded in 2019 to take advantage of the new Visa and Mastercard specifications for payment terminals which enabled Softpay to develop a mobile application that allows merchants to turn a regular phone into a contactless payment terminal with PIN. Softpay has grown into a company with more than 30 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. Softpay has received more than €9 mill in funding and the ambition is to be one of the leading global providers of tap-to-phone solutions. Leading European payment companies have decided to partner with Softpay and Softpay is now focusing on North America as well.

About Amadis

Amadis is a leader in payment card acceptance software technology, with its software running on more than 50 million devices worldwide. The company provides state-of-the-art software products, frameworks and solutions for global merchants, payment terminal manufacturers and payment processors. Amadis provides merchants with the industry's broadest range of EMV card processing options using custom or commercially available technology, independent of hardware, operating system or geography. The company brings an elite, experienced software team to the industry and enables solutions for international acceptors in over 23 countries. Learn more at www.amadis.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220430005009/en/

Contacts:

David Finkelstein

The DFI Group

david@thedfigroup.net