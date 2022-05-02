Last year, the leading media services provider for the commodities industry completed its transformation into a B2B digital media company, distributing high-quality content to a rapidly growing global audience through its XaaS model. Although the live events division slipped away due to the Corona pandemic, the Australians successfully navigated the period marked by COVID-19, and the Company made significant strides toward growth and profitability. The Future of Mining Australia event has now heralded a return to physical events, enabling Aspermont to generate exceptional returns. The figures for the second quarter clearly show the enormous potential for the future.

