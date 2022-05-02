- (PLX AI) - MGM Resorts public tender offer for 100% of the shares of LeoVegas AB (publ) ("LeoVegas") at a price of SEK 61.00 in cash per share.
|39,005
|39,670
|08:24
|38,770
|39,125
|29.04.
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:04
|MGM Resorts Commences Public Tender Offer For LeoVegas Shares
|BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) said it has commenced a recommended public tender offer for 100% of the shares of LeoVegas AB at a price of 61.00 Swedish...
|07:40
|MGM Resorts Makes SEK 61 per Share Takeover Offer for LeoVegas
|(PLX AI) - MGM Resorts public tender offer for 100% of the shares of LeoVegas AB (publ) ("LeoVegas") at a price of SEK 61.00 in cash per share.
|07:34
|MGM Resorts International: MGM ANNOUNCES A RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER OF SEK 61 PER SHARE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF LEOVEGAS THAT WILL NOT BE INCREASED
|This announcement is not an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where such offer pursuant to legislation...
|06:58
|LeoVegas Q1 EBITDA Beats Consensus on Strong Margins; April Revenue Rises
|(PLX AI) - LeoVegas Q1 revenue EUR 98.5 million vs. estimate EUR 102 million,• Q1 EBITDA margin 14.4%• Q1 EBITDA EUR 14.1 million vs. estimate EUR 12.7 million• The improved EBITDA margin of 14.4% was...
|25.04.
|LeoVegas intensiviert Spielerschutz-Bemühungen in Dänemark und Schweden per KI
|Fr
|Aktie von MGM Resorts: Kurs heute nahezu konstant
|Wenig Kursbewegung derzeit bei dem Anteilsschein von MGM Resorts . Zuletzt zahlten Investoren für die Aktie 41,92 US-Dollar. Einen minimalen Wertverlust von 0,45 Prozent zeigt die Kurstafel für die...
|Mi
|Why Is The Market Rewarding MGM Resorts Stock?
|LEOVEGAS AB
|4,014
|0,00 %
|MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
|40,220
|0,00 %