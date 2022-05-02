Reactive Technologies uses an ultracapacitor to send signals to the grid that help managers determine the level of system inertia, supporting power grid stability - and they're coming to the United States.From pv magazine USA Reactive Technologies is expanding into the United States, and has recently won recognition from BloombergNEF as one of its 2022 Pioneers. In late 2021, it connected their first unit to the UK grid. The company describes its technology as "sonar for the power grid". Reactive starts by installing a shipping container full of gear that sits behind an ultracapacitor. This grid-connected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...