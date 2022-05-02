Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
Champions League-Deal eingetütet!
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 18/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-02 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO1            Takeover offer   VLN  
   18.05.2022                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO2            Takeover offer   VLN  
   02.05.2022                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 22.04.2022 - Bercman Technologies BERCM      Public offering   TLN  
   02.05.2022                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.05.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.07.2022                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2022 Apranga APG1L            Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T         Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2022 LITGRID LGD1L            Extraordinary    VLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB00025B LTGNB00025B       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGGB012028A             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T           Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L           Dividend ex-date  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2022                    Trading holiday   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2022 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L         Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2022 LITGRID LGD1L            Dividend record   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L           Dividend record   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T         Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2022 LITGRID LGD1L            Interim report, 3  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L           Interim report, 3  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2022 Nordecon NCN1T            Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T          Interim report, 3  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2022 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FA       Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T          Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T         Dividend record   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.05.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T   Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Coupon payment   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCB042523A     date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
