Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 18/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-02 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO1 Takeover offer VLN 18.05.2022 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO2 Takeover offer VLN 02.05.2022 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2022 - Bercman Technologies BERCM Public offering TLN 02.05.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.07.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB00025B LTGNB00025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGGB012028A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de