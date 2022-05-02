Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 18/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-02 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO1 Takeover offer VLN 18.05.2022 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Linas LNS1LTO2 Takeover offer VLN 02.05.2022 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2022 - Bercman Technologies BERCM Public offering TLN 02.05.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.07.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB00025B LTGNB00025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGGB012028A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.