Montag, 02.05.2022
WKN: A2DGTQ ISIN: AU000000HRN5 Ticker-Symbol: HO0 
Frankfurt
02.05.22
08:12 Uhr
0,246 Euro
-0,004
-1,60 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZON GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON GOLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2580,28009:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG39,500-4,07 %
HORIZON GOLD LIMITED0,246-1,60 %
KEBNI AB0,125+0,81 %
PARINGA RESOURCES LIMITED--
TATE & LYLE PLC9,300+1,09 %
US ECOLOGY INC44,8000,00 %
ZARDOYA OTIS SA7,0500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.