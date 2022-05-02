Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHG2 ISIN: CH1173567111 Ticker-Symbol: GVM0 
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GURIT HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GURIT HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN HELIUM
AMERICAN HELIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN HELIUM INC0,220+2,80 %
BIOLASE INC--
FRNT FINANCIAL INC1,3210,00 %
GURIT HOLDING AG--
PROMIMIC AB1,5330,00 %
SKOTAN SA--
TORRENT GOLD INC--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.