The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 02.05.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 02.05.2022Aktien1 CA30322H1001 FRNT Financial Inc.2 SE0017487242 Promimic AB3 PLSKTAN00010 Skotan S.A.4 CA02650G2027 American Helium Inc.5 CA89141H1055 Torrent Gold Inc.6 CH1173567111 Gurit Holding AG7 US0909114052 BioLase Inc.Anleihen1 US94106LBS79 Waste Management Inc.2 XS2475958059 Koninklijke Philips N.V.3 DE000SCB0039 Deutsche Kreditbank AG4 NO0012475567 Extenda Retail Holding 1 AB5 XS2475954900 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau6 XS2474955924 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank7 XS2475955543 Koninklijke Philips N.V.8 XS2475954579 Koninklijke Philips N.V.9 FR001400A4J6 SFIL S.A.