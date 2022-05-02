The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 02.05.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 02.05.2022
Aktien
1 CA30322H1001 FRNT Financial Inc.
2 SE0017487242 Promimic AB
3 PLSKTAN00010 Skotan S.A.
4 CA02650G2027 American Helium Inc.
5 CA89141H1055 Torrent Gold Inc.
6 CH1173567111 Gurit Holding AG
7 US0909114052 BioLase Inc.
Anleihen
1 US94106LBS79 Waste Management Inc.
2 XS2475958059 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
3 DE000SCB0039 Deutsche Kreditbank AG
4 NO0012475567 Extenda Retail Holding 1 AB
5 XS2475954900 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
6 XS2474955924 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
7 XS2475955543 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8 XS2475954579 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
9 FR001400A4J6 SFIL S.A.
