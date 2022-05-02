Business magnate Elon Musk has avoided what would have been the largest judgment in US history on an individual executive.From pv magazine USA Tesla founder Elon Musk will avoid paying more than $2 billion in a shareholder lawsuit related to the acquisition of former top residential installer SolarCity. "The Tesla board meaningfully vetted the acquisition, and Elon did not stand in its way," said Delaware court Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights. The suit alleged that Tesla's purchase of major installer SolarCity was an attempt to bail out Musk's cousin's struggling company, of which Musk was the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...