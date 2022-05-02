Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
WKN: A0M200 ISIN: LV0000100402 
München
02.05.22
08:04 Uhr
0,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
02.05.2022 | 08:53
Observation status of AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 2, 2022 to immediately apply an additional reason
for applied observation status to AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 (KA11R,
ISIN LV0000100402) considering that AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 has
failed to submit its audited annual report of 2021 by May 2, 2022. 

Therefore the observation status to AS in liquidation Kurzemes atslega 1 will
be applied also in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules
Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed
on observation status if it fails to disclose the information to be disclosed
on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. 

The observation status which was applied on November 17, 2020 is still in force.

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
