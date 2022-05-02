- (PLX AI) - Vestas fell 6% at the open after the company unexpectedly cut its guidance last night and reported weaker-than-expected profitability.
- • Q1 revenue beat expectations, but adj. EBIT loss was bigger than consensus, with margins significantly down at -13.2%
- • The weaker than expected profitability was partly due to one-time writedowns related to the Russia invasion ofUkraine and legacy offshore activities
- • Adjusted for impairments and warranty provisions related to a review of the offshore activities, the EBIT margin before special items would have been -6.2%, but still below the consensus of -4%
- • The path to Vestas's 10% EBIT margin target by 2025 now seems long, analysts at SEB said
- • However, the decent order intake in Q1 brings a bit of comfort to 2023 revenue, the analysts said
- • One other positive marker was the average selling price, which for onshore was EUR 0.89 million per MW, while consensus expected only EUR 0.85 million, the analysts said
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de