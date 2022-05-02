Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Egetis Therapeutics AB (55/22)

With effect from May 03, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 12, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: EGTX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017770019 Order book ID: 255851 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 03, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Egetis Therapeutics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: EGTX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017770027 Order book ID: 255852 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB