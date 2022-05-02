Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JH3B ISIN: SE0003815604 Ticker-Symbol: P0F 
Frankfurt
02.05.22
10:48 Uhr
0,454 Euro
-0,002
-0,33 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGETIS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EGETIS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2022 | 09:53
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Egetis Therapeutics AB (55/22)

With effect from May 03, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded
on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May
12, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   EGTX TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017770019              
Order book ID:  255851                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from May 03, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Egetis
Therapeutics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   EGTX BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017770027              
Order book ID:  255852                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
EGETIS THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.