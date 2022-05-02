Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per April 30, 2022

On April 30, 2022, net asset value was SEK 286 per share.



The closing price on April 29, 2022, was SEK 254.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 250.50 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, May 2, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

