Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per April 30, 2022

On April 30, 2022, net asset value was SEK 286 per share.
The closing price on April 29, 2022, was SEK 254.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 250.50 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, May 2, 2022
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on May 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Attachment
- Substansvarde_220502_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd4469d3-42eb-4397-b73e-e4359bf466eb)
INDUSTRIVAERDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de