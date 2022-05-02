Maoneng has unveiled ambitious plans to build a giant solar farm and battery energy storage facility in Australia.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based renewables developer Maoneng said that the proposed Merriwa Energy Hub, to be built in New South Wales (NSW), will be one of the largest renewable energy hubs in Australia, with a 550 MW solar farm and a 400 MW/1,600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Maoneng CEO Morris Zhou said that the AUD 1.6 billion ($1.1 billion) energy hub has been designed to address the regional energy supply and grid stability needs of the National Electricity ...

