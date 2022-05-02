Nepra Foods Introduces Beef, Chicken, and Pork Flavored Plant-Based Meats Made from Textured Hemp Protein

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FRA:2P6.F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the availability of its chef developed alternative meat products made from Nepra's proprietary textured hemp protein (THP). Bursting with natural flavors and meat-like textures, Nepra's plant-based meats will be sold to restaurant chains, institutions, and private retailers seeking to add protein-rich allergen-free alternative meat options to their menus. In response to the growing demand for meat analogs made from plant-based ingredients, Nepra introduces a healthy and great-tasting alternative that provides a complete plant-based protein that is allergen-free and easy to digest. Restaurant operators are now able to easily replace animal-based proteins in their signature dishes with nutritious plant-based meats that can be enjoyed by consumers seeking to reduce their consumption of animal-based products or remove allergens from their diets.

"Customers will be amazed by the authentic tastes and textures of our new lineup of allergen-free plant-based meat analogs. We are convinced that the nutritional and environmental advantages of hemp protein will revolutionize the food industry and proud that Nepra is taking a leading role in bringing healthy and sustainable options to restaurants," said Chadwick White, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Nepra Foods.

Revenue Management Solutions' consumer poll conducted during the pandemic found that 30% of respondents would switch restaurant brands to satisfy their taste for plant-based meat alternatives, and operators are responding. Technomic's recent restaurant menu data predicts that plant-based proteins will grow nearly 35% on menus by the end of 2022, with more chains developing their own in-house alt-meat items.1 Nepra is now positioned with its own plant-based meats made from hemp protein to not only serve as a leading supplier to this growing segment but to also deliver a proprietary protein source that allows restaurant chains to differentiate in their markets.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Media Contacts

investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations Toll-free: (844)-566-1917

1: https://neprafoods.com/news-releases/nepra-foods-introduces-beef-chicken-and-pork-flavored-plant-based-meats-made-from-textured-hemp-protein-thp/

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699508/Nepra-Foods-Introduces-Beef-Chicken-and-Pork-Flavored-Plant-Based-Meats-Made-from-Textured-Hemp-Protein-THP