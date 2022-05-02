NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions ended on Swedish derivatives (131/22)

Nasdaq has decided to end stressed market conditions on all Swedish equity and index derivatives. Market makers can now be expected to quote prices with normal spreads. Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote prices with double the normal spread. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1065317