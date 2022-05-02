Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Worth USD 1,363.1 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-alcoholic beverages market size is expected to reach USD 1,363.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., owing to factors such as rising disposable income, population growth, and changing lifestyles. Increasing concerns regarding obesity and health awareness are expected to trigger the growth of low-sugar carbonated drinks, tea & coffee, and bottled water.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

is expected to contribute a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2021. The preference for healthier non-alcoholic beverages among consumers is increasing the demand for such beverages in the region. The bottled water segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The retail distribution channel segment is expected to register faster growth during the forecast period. An increase in product availability by various brands in the hypermarkets, and supermarkets coupled with the increase in internet penetration is likely to bode well with the future segment growth.

Read 80-page market research report, "Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water), By Distribution Channel (Food Service, Retail), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Growth & Trends

Brands globally have been innovating new products with new flavors and premium flavors in product categories, such as carbonated beverages, bottled water, and tea & coffee, which would further support the category growth. For instance, in May 2021, Danone S.A. launched the first flavored and sparkling line from its Evian bottled water brand in the U.S., available in four flavors such as Raspberry & Ginseng, Lime & Ginger, Grapefruit & Basil, and Cucumber & Mint.

In terms of product, the bottled water segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Product launches in this segment by key players in the market are likely to supplement the overall segment growth. For instance, in July 2020, Dutch-based brand Bottle Up launched its product offering in the U.K. with its pre-filled, reusable, BPA-free, and plant-based water bottles. The bottles would be available in 438 WHSmith locations across U.K., including the train station and airport locations, such as Manchester Piccadilly, Euston, Heathrow, Luton, Waterloo, Victoria, and several hospitals.

The retail distribution channels held the largest share in 2021 and are expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The rise in demand for non-alcoholic beverages or zero-alcohol drinks by the consumers has made these retailers hold a larger share of such products by different brands such as Welch, Budweiser, Busch, and Great Value, especially in supermarkets such as Aldi, Whole Foods, and Walmart.

The non-alcoholic beverages market is consolidated in nature with the presence of a large number of international players and few regional players. Nestlé, PepsiCo, Unilever, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Cott Corporation, Danone S.A., SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., and Red Bull are among the prominent players in the global market.

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the non-alcoholic beverages market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Tea & Coffee

Juices

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Food Service

Retail

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Non-alcoholic Beverages Market

Nestlé

PepsiCo

Unilever

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Cott Corporation

Danone S.A.

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Red Bull

