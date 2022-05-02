Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Provides Drilling Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that 1,734.30 m of the 5,000-meter drilling campaign on its Capim Grosso graphite project has been completed. 15 diamond drillholes were completed to date, with two additional holes in progress. The project is located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property.

The drilling has been expedited by the introduction of a second drilling rig, which has been onsite since February of 2022 as per this press release dated February 23, 2022.

Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)

NAME X Y Z AZIMUTH DIP EOH CGD001 391942 8749876 381 45 -58 100.10 CGD002 391867 8749905 382 50 -60 141.20 CGD003 391926 8749863 381 50 -60 120.55 CGD004 391842 8749975 381 50 -60 93.15 CGD005 391775 8750076 378 50 -60 111.00 CGD006 391722 8750171 378 50 -60 120.65 CGD007 391626 8750343 375 50 -60 120.20 CGD008 391755 8750196 376 50 -60 100.05 CGD009 391603 8750328 376 50 -60 120.00 CGD010 391597 8750372 375 50 -60 141.00 CGD011 391574 8750352 376 50 -60 140.05 CGD012 391533 8750454 373 50 -60 134.65 CGD013 391431 8750595 373 50 -60 140.70 CGD014 391392 8750562 376 50 -60 151.00 CGD015 391336 8750756 371 50 -60 206.90

The first batch of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:

75 assays, which includes three internal Certified Reference Materials

Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from the first 8 drill holes on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 8 holes is set out in Table 4 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

DH_Hole DH_From (m) DH_To (m) Length (m) Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) CGD001 20.74 31.90 11.16 13.13 37.37 38.55 1.18 10.11 39.60 40.47 0.87 3.33 40.84 41.32 0.48 3.08 CGD002 114.35 114.45 0.10 5.92 130.25 130.69 0.44 8.42 CGD003 71.93 73.53 1.60 6.72 74.80 75.40 0.60 8.24 79.85 81.83 1.98 3.21 CGD004 26.26 27.45 1.19 3.11 63.95 65.01 1.06 3.76 CGD005 38.07 38.64 0.57 13.54 40.00 41.58 1.58 11.13 47.23 48.65 1.42 8.56 79.24 79.56 0.32 9.13 CGD006 67.60 69.35 1.75 3.47 72.55 73.38 0.83 3.91 77.23 81.11 3.88 7.41 CGD007 16.40 17.76 1.36 3.84 23.25 24.70 1.45 10.89 50.25 56.25 6.00 3.95 56.80 58.68 1.88 5.41 64.98 65.91 0.93 6.13 91.40 92.70 1.30 3.54 CGD008 6.20 16.05 9.85 5.00 16.55 18.55 2.00 3.50

SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide CO2, which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.

Once the drilling is complete and all drillholes are assayed, the Company intends to process the obtained data in order to generate a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Capim Grosso asset, which will be combined with pilot metallurgical testing data and other relevant information in order to generate a Feasibility Study (FS) and fast track the project development.

The tables below present all Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) assay results obtained so far from the Capim Grosso Property

Table 3: Graphitic carbon assays from the 42 trenches completed on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (14 trenches did not intersect graphite). Trenches were sampled according to visual grade estimation in two meter increments in horizontal continuous sections on the pit walls. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 6 m increments. No internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic, but SGS inserted their own CRMs, which assayed within 90 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. While the trenches were excavated as close to perpendicular on strike of local litholgies, the dip of each trench cannot be perpendicular on a lithological dip.

TRENCH # FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m) SAMPLE # TGC (%) CGT001 20 22 2 X6201 21.65 26 28 2 X6202 19.14 CGT002 8 10 2 X6203 27.3 16 18 2 X6204 20.37 23 24 1 X6206 41.79 27 28 1 X6207 7.94 CGT004 14 15 1 X6209 16.2 30 31 1 X6210 3.89 CGT005 35 36 1 X6213 11.39 CGT006 15 16 1 X6215 0.57 16 18 2 X6216 4.58 18 20 2 X6217 8.34 20 22 2 X6218 14.04 32 34 2 X6222 11.74 34 36 2 X6223 9.32 36 38 2 X6224 <0,05 16 22 6 X6225 8.45 32 36 4 X6226 6.4 CGT007 0 2 2 X6227 6.66 2 4 2 X6228 13.33 4 6 2 X6229 25.04 14 16 2 X6230 7.47 16 18 2 X6231 11.18 18 20 2 X6232 7.6 20 22 2 X6233 9.62 CGT008 23 24 1 X6234 15.45 CGT009 3 5 2 X6235 14.29 18 20 2 X6238 9.13 CGT010 20 22 2 X6239 5.57 22 24 2 X6240 7.11 CGT011 4 6 2 X6243 17.15 33 34 1 X6244 18.57 47 49 2 X6245 14.27 CGT012 38 40 2 X6247 15.64 40 42 2 X6248 14.27 49 50 1 X6249 25.08 57 59 2 X6251 19.91 CGT015 10 12 2 X6252 32.63 12 14 2 X6253 31.89 18 19 1 X6255 12.39 CGT018 12 14 2 X6258 12.39 14 16 2 X6259 16.39 16 18 2 X6260 19.43 CGT019 19 21 2 X6261 29.95 CGT021 15.37 16.57 1.2 89681 7.02 CGT022 17.2 18.4 1.2 89682 11.38 CGT023 2.1 3.5 1.4 89683 2.16 CGT027 49 51.2 2.2 89688 7.45 79.4 81.4 2 89687 13.46 81.4 82.9 1.5 89686 6.14 85.9 87.9 2 89685 3.29 87.9 88.9 1 89684 14.22 CGT029 91.7 93.7 2 89689 30.12 93.7 95 1.3 89690 25.91 97.55 98.55 1 89691 6.03 114.55 116.55 2 89692 32.89 116.55 118.95 2.4 89693 3.78 CGT030 25.2 31.9 6.7 89694 5.68 CGT031 26.5 28.5 2 89695 18.57 CGT032 40.05 42.05 2 89696 2.93 42.05 44.05 2 89697 3.53 44.05 46.05 2 89698 3.77 46.05 48.05 2 89699 2.23 48.05 48.9 0.85 89700 1.63 58.1 59.1 1 89608 2.24 67.8 68.7 0.9 89609 2.61 82.5 84.5 2 89610 5.89 84.5 85.6 1.1 89611 2.38 CGT033 26 26.8 0.8 89612 4.01 28.75 30.75 2 89613 2.96 30.75 32.75 2 89614 3.25 32.75 34.75 2 89615 4.55 34.75 36.45 1.7 89616 8.51 50.15 52.15 2 89617 1.53 52.15 54.15 2 89618 1.78 54.15 56.5 2.35 89619 1.76 74.6 75.9 1.3 89620 4.77 CGT034 16.55 17.95 1.4 89621 10.32 CGT035 19.4 19.8 0.4 89622 2.82 30.3 30.8 0.5 89623 3.25 31.6 32.1 0.5 89624 2.48 34.2 36.2 2 89625 7.41 37.85 40 2 89626 8.35 39.85 41.85 2 89627 22.61 41.85 43.85 2 89628 2.3 43.85 45.85 2 89629 2.13 45.85 47.85 2 89630 8.76 47.85 49.05 1.2 89631 7.81 56.8 57.4 0.6 89632 6.8 CGT036 40.05 41.2 1.15 89633 1.4 46.4 47 0.6 89634 6.95 52.8 54.8 2 89635 6.72 67.8 69.8 2 89636 9.9 69.8 71.6 1.8 89637 4.24 73.1 75.1 2 89638 3.43 75.1 77.1 2 89639 5.65 77.1 79.5 2.4 89640 2.92 87.9 89.2 1.3 89641 9.78 CGT040 41.3 43.3 2 89642 13.63 43.3 44.6 1.3 89643 10.5 CGT042 22.6 24.6 2 89644 9.65 24.6 27 2.4 89645 19.73

Table 4: Graphitic carbon assays from 8 of the 15 drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (all drillholes to date have intersected graphite). Drillcore was halved and samples taken according to visual grade estimation in one meter increments. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 2 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

HOLE FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m) SAMPLE # TGC (%) CGD001 14.45 15.9 1.45 X6701 2.55 20.74 21.7 0.96 X6702 3.68 21.7 22.7 1 X6703 11.58 22.7 23.7 1 X6704 7.23 23.7 24.9 1.2 X6705 26 24.9 25.8 0.9 X6706 21.76 25.8 27.05 1.25 X6707 17.65 27.05 28.65 1.6 X6708 23.61 28.65 29.65 1 X6709 3.28 29.65 30.65 1 X6710 4.33 30.65 31.9 1.25 X6711 4.8 37.37 38.55 1.18 X6712 10.11 39.6 40.47 0.87 X6713 3.33 40.84 41.32 0.48 X6714 3.08 CGD002 113.76 113.86 0.1 X6716 4.5 114.35 114.45 0.1 X6717 5.92 130.25 130.69 0.44 X6719 8.42 CGD003 71.93 72.33 0.4 X6719 4.41 72.33 73.53 1.2 X6720 7.49 74.8 75.4 0.6 X6721 8.24 79.85 80.2 0.35 X6722 8.86 80.2 81.83 1.63 X6723 2 CGD004 26.26 27.45 1.19 X6724 3.11 59.24 59.43 0.19 X6725 2.66 62.77 62.82 0.05 X6726 37.9 63.95 64.15 0.2 X6727 2.66 64.15 65.01 0.86 X6728 4.02 CGD005 38.07 38.64 0.57 X6729 13.54 38.64 39.64 1 X6730 0.38 39.64 40 0.36 X6731 0.16 40 40.98 0.98 X6732 4.37 40.98 41.58 0.6 X6733 22.16 47.23 47.53 0.3 X6734 2.61 47.53 48.65 1.12 X6735 10.15 49.62 50.95 1.33 X6736 1.05 79.24 79.56 0.32 X6738 9.13 CGD006 67.6 69.35 1.75 X6739 3.47 70.45 70.8 0.35 X6740 0.45 72.55 73.38 0.83 X6741 3.91 73.38 75.39 2.01 X6742 0.69 77.23 78.23 1 X6743 3.62 78.23 78.75 0.52 X6744 6.42 78.75 79.95 1.2 X6745 6.99 79.95 81.11 1.16 X6746 11.56 CGD007 16.4 17.76 1.36 X6747 3.84 23.25 24.7 1.45 X6748 10.89 45.07 45.37 0.3 X6749 1.94 50.25 51.25 1 X6750 3.94 51.25 52.25 1 X6751 3.78 52.25 53.25 1 X6752 4.08 53.25 54.25 1 X6753 5.09 54.25 55.25 1 X6754 4.34 55.25 56.25 1 X6755 2.47 56.25 56.8 0.55 X6756 0.15 56.8 58.05 1.25 X6758 5.2 58.05 58.68 0.63 X6759 5.83 64.98 65.91 0.93 X6760 6.13 91.4 92.7 1.3 X6761 3.54 CGD008 6.2 7.2 1 X6762 4.33 7.2 8.2 1 X6763 1.62 8.2 9.2 1 X6764 3.66 9.2 10.2 1 X6765 7.59 10.2 11.2 1 X6766 8.61 11.2 12.2 1 X6767 10.77 12.2 13.2 1 X6768 2.9 13.2 14.2 1 X6769 2.85 14.2 15.2 1 X6770 2.47 15.2 16.05 0.85 X6771 5.22 16.55 18.55 2 X6772 3.5 20.55 21.75 1.2 X6773 2.16 21.75 22.75 1 X6774 0.89 29.35 29.95 0.6 X6775 1.3

Qualified Persons

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

