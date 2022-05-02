Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Provides Drilling Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that 1,734.30 m of the 5,000-meter drilling campaign on its Capim Grosso graphite project has been completed. 15 diamond drillholes were completed to date, with two additional holes in progress. The project is located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property.
The drilling has been expedited by the introduction of a second drilling rig, which has been onsite since February of 2022 as per this press release dated February 23, 2022.
Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)
NAME
X
Y
Z
AZIMUTH
DIP
EOH
CGD001
391942
8749876
381
45
-58
100.10
CGD002
391867
8749905
382
50
-60
141.20
CGD003
391926
8749863
381
50
-60
120.55
CGD004
391842
8749975
381
50
-60
93.15
CGD005
391775
8750076
378
50
-60
111.00
CGD006
391722
8750171
378
50
-60
120.65
CGD007
391626
8750343
375
50
-60
120.20
CGD008
391755
8750196
376
50
-60
100.05
CGD009
391603
8750328
376
50
-60
120.00
CGD010
391597
8750372
375
50
-60
141.00
CGD011
391574
8750352
376
50
-60
140.05
CGD012
391533
8750454
373
50
-60
134.65
CGD013
391431
8750595
373
50
-60
140.70
CGD014
391392
8750562
376
50
-60
151.00
CGD015
391336
8750756
371
50
-60
206.90
The first batch of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:
75 assays, which includes three internal Certified Reference Materials
Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from the first 8 drill holes on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 8 holes is set out in Table 4 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.
DH_Hole
DH_From
(m)
DH_To
(m)
Length (m)
Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC)
(%)
CGD001
20.74
31.90
11.16
13.13
37.37
38.55
1.18
10.11
39.60
40.47
0.87
3.33
40.84
41.32
0.48
3.08
CGD002
114.35
114.45
0.10
5.92
130.25
130.69
0.44
8.42
CGD003
71.93
73.53
1.60
6.72
74.80
75.40
0.60
8.24
79.85
81.83
1.98
3.21
CGD004
26.26
27.45
1.19
3.11
63.95
65.01
1.06
3.76
CGD005
38.07
38.64
0.57
13.54
40.00
41.58
1.58
11.13
47.23
48.65
1.42
8.56
79.24
79.56
0.32
9.13
CGD006
67.60
69.35
1.75
3.47
72.55
73.38
0.83
3.91
77.23
81.11
3.88
7.41
CGD007
16.40
17.76
1.36
3.84
23.25
24.70
1.45
10.89
50.25
56.25
6.00
3.95
56.80
58.68
1.88
5.41
64.98
65.91
0.93
6.13
91.40
92.70
1.30
3.54
CGD008
6.20
16.05
9.85
5.00
16.55
18.55
2.00
3.50
SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide CO2, which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.
Once the drilling is complete and all drillholes are assayed, the Company intends to process the obtained data in order to generate a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Capim Grosso asset, which will be combined with pilot metallurgical testing data and other relevant information in order to generate a Feasibility Study (FS) and fast track the project development.
The tables below present all Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) assay results obtained so far from the Capim Grosso Property
Table 3: Graphitic carbon assays from the 42 trenches completed on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (14 trenches did not intersect graphite). Trenches were sampled according to visual grade estimation in two meter increments in horizontal continuous sections on the pit walls. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 6 m increments. No internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic, but SGS inserted their own CRMs, which assayed within 90 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. While the trenches were excavated as close to perpendicular on strike of local litholgies, the dip of each trench cannot be perpendicular on a lithological dip.
TRENCH #
FROM (m)
TO (m)
INTERVAL (m)
SAMPLE #
TGC (%)
CGT001
20
22
2
X6201
21.65
26
28
2
X6202
19.14
CGT002
8
10
2
X6203
27.3
16
18
2
X6204
20.37
23
24
1
X6206
41.79
27
28
1
X6207
7.94
CGT004
14
15
1
X6209
16.2
30
31
1
X6210
3.89
CGT005
35
36
1
X6213
11.39
CGT006
15
16
1
X6215
0.57
16
18
2
X6216
4.58
18
20
2
X6217
8.34
20
22
2
X6218
14.04
32
34
2
X6222
11.74
34
36
2
X6223
9.32
36
38
2
X6224
<0,05
16
22
6
X6225
8.45
32
36
4
X6226
6.4
CGT007
0
2
2
X6227
6.66
2
4
2
X6228
13.33
4
6
2
X6229
25.04
14
16
2
X6230
7.47
16
18
2
X6231
11.18
18
20
2
X6232
7.6
20
22
2
X6233
9.62
CGT008
23
24
1
X6234
15.45
CGT009
3
5
2
X6235
14.29
18
20
2
X6238
9.13
CGT010
20
22
2
X6239
5.57
22
24
2
X6240
7.11
CGT011
4
6
2
X6243
17.15
33
34
1
X6244
18.57
47
49
2
X6245
14.27
CGT012
38
40
2
X6247
15.64
40
42
2
X6248
14.27
49
50
1
X6249
25.08
57
59
2
X6251
19.91
CGT015
10
12
2
X6252
32.63
12
14
2
X6253
31.89
18
19
1
X6255
12.39
CGT018
12
14
2
X6258
12.39
14
16
2
X6259
16.39
16
18
2
X6260
19.43
CGT019
19
21
2
X6261
29.95
CGT021
15.37
16.57
1.2
89681
7.02
CGT022
17.2
18.4
1.2
89682
11.38
CGT023
2.1
3.5
1.4
89683
2.16
CGT027
49
51.2
2.2
89688
7.45
79.4
81.4
2
89687
13.46
81.4
82.9
1.5
89686
6.14
85.9
87.9
2
89685
3.29
87.9
88.9
1
89684
14.22
CGT029
91.7
93.7
2
89689
30.12
93.7
95
1.3
89690
25.91
97.55
98.55
1
89691
6.03
114.55
116.55
2
89692
32.89
116.55
118.95
2.4
89693
3.78
CGT030
25.2
31.9
6.7
89694
5.68
CGT031
26.5
28.5
2
89695
18.57
CGT032
40.05
42.05
2
89696
2.93
42.05
44.05
2
89697
3.53
44.05
46.05
2
89698
3.77
46.05
48.05
2
89699
2.23
48.05
48.9
0.85
89700
1.63
58.1
59.1
1
89608
2.24
67.8
68.7
0.9
89609
2.61
82.5
84.5
2
89610
5.89
84.5
85.6
1.1
89611
2.38
CGT033
26
26.8
0.8
89612
4.01
28.75
30.75
2
89613
2.96
30.75
32.75
2
89614
3.25
32.75
34.75
2
89615
4.55
34.75
36.45
1.7
89616
8.51
50.15
52.15
2
89617
1.53
52.15
54.15
2
89618
1.78
54.15
56.5
2.35
89619
1.76
74.6
75.9
1.3
89620
4.77
CGT034
16.55
17.95
1.4
89621
10.32
CGT035
19.4
19.8
0.4
89622
2.82
30.3
30.8
0.5
89623
3.25
31.6
32.1
0.5
89624
2.48
34.2
36.2
2
89625
7.41
37.85
40
2
89626
8.35
39.85
41.85
2
89627
22.61
41.85
43.85
2
89628
2.3
43.85
45.85
2
89629
2.13
45.85
47.85
2
89630
8.76
47.85
49.05
1.2
89631
7.81
56.8
57.4
0.6
89632
6.8
CGT036
40.05
41.2
1.15
89633
1.4
46.4
47
0.6
89634
6.95
52.8
54.8
2
89635
6.72
67.8
69.8
2
89636
9.9
69.8
71.6
1.8
89637
4.24
73.1
75.1
2
89638
3.43
75.1
77.1
2
89639
5.65
77.1
79.5
2.4
89640
2.92
87.9
89.2
1.3
89641
9.78
CGT040
41.3
43.3
2
89642
13.63
43.3
44.6
1.3
89643
10.5
CGT042
22.6
24.6
2
89644
9.65
24.6
27
2.4
89645
19.73
Table 4: Graphitic carbon assays from 8 of the 15 drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (all drillholes to date have intersected graphite). Drillcore was halved and samples taken according to visual grade estimation in one meter increments. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 2 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.
HOLE
FROM (m)
TO (m)
INTERVAL (m)
SAMPLE #
TGC (%)
CGD001
14.45
15.9
1.45
X6701
2.55
20.74
21.7
0.96
X6702
3.68
21.7
22.7
1
X6703
11.58
22.7
23.7
1
X6704
7.23
23.7
24.9
1.2
X6705
26
24.9
25.8
0.9
X6706
21.76
25.8
27.05
1.25
X6707
17.65
27.05
28.65
1.6
X6708
23.61
28.65
29.65
1
X6709
3.28
29.65
30.65
1
X6710
4.33
30.65
31.9
1.25
X6711
4.8
37.37
38.55
1.18
X6712
10.11
39.6
40.47
0.87
X6713
3.33
40.84
41.32
0.48
X6714
3.08
CGD002
113.76
113.86
0.1
X6716
4.5
114.35
114.45
0.1
X6717
5.92
130.25
130.69
0.44
X6719
8.42
CGD003
71.93
72.33
0.4
X6719
4.41
72.33
73.53
1.2
X6720
7.49
74.8
75.4
0.6
X6721
8.24
79.85
80.2
0.35
X6722
8.86
80.2
81.83
1.63
X6723
2
CGD004
26.26
27.45
1.19
X6724
3.11
59.24
59.43
0.19
X6725
2.66
62.77
62.82
0.05
X6726
37.9
63.95
64.15
0.2
X6727
2.66
64.15
65.01
0.86
X6728
4.02
CGD005
38.07
38.64
0.57
X6729
13.54
38.64
39.64
1
X6730
0.38
39.64
40
0.36
X6731
0.16
40
40.98
0.98
X6732
4.37
40.98
41.58
0.6
X6733
22.16
47.23
47.53
0.3
X6734
2.61
47.53
48.65
1.12
X6735
10.15
49.62
50.95
1.33
X6736
1.05
79.24
79.56
0.32
X6738
9.13
CGD006
67.6
69.35
1.75
X6739
3.47
70.45
70.8
0.35
X6740
0.45
72.55
73.38
0.83
X6741
3.91
73.38
75.39
2.01
X6742
0.69
77.23
78.23
1
X6743
3.62
78.23
78.75
0.52
X6744
6.42
78.75
79.95
1.2
X6745
6.99
79.95
81.11
1.16
X6746
11.56
CGD007
16.4
17.76
1.36
X6747
3.84
23.25
24.7
1.45
X6748
10.89
45.07
45.37
0.3
X6749
1.94
50.25
51.25
1
X6750
3.94
51.25
52.25
1
X6751
3.78
52.25
53.25
1
X6752
4.08
53.25
54.25
1
X6753
5.09
54.25
55.25
1
X6754
4.34
55.25
56.25
1
X6755
2.47
56.25
56.8
0.55
X6756
0.15
56.8
58.05
1.25
X6758
5.2
58.05
58.68
0.63
X6759
5.83
64.98
65.91
0.93
X6760
6.13
91.4
92.7
1.3
X6761
3.54
CGD008
6.2
7.2
1
X6762
4.33
7.2
8.2
1
X6763
1.62
8.2
9.2
1
X6764
3.66
9.2
10.2
1
X6765
7.59
10.2
11.2
1
X6766
8.61
11.2
12.2
1
X6767
10.77
12.2
13.2
1
X6768
2.9
13.2
14.2
1
X6769
2.85
14.2
15.2
1
X6770
2.47
15.2
16.05
0.85
X6771
5.22
16.55
18.55
2
X6772
3.5
20.55
21.75
1.2
X6773
2.16
21.75
22.75
1
X6774
0.89
29.35
29.95
0.6
X6775
1.3
Qualified Persons
Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.
About Gratomic
Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50.
Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.
The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.
For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:
Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095
Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.
For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca
Forward Looking Statements:
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)
