- (PLX AI) - Italgas Q1 revenue EUR 354 million vs. estimate EUR 343 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA EUR 250 million vs. estimate EUR 193 million
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 141.9 million vs. estimate 138 million
ITALGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:28
|Italgas Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus Estimates
|(PLX AI) - Italgas Q1 revenue EUR 354 million vs. estimate EUR 343 million.• Q1 EBITDA EUR 250 million vs. estimate EUR 193 million• Q1 EBIT EUR 141.9 million vs. estimate 138 million
► Artikel lesen
|12:52
|Milan: Italgas moves up
|10.03.
|Italgas 2021 EBITDA in Line with Estimates; Revenue Just Below
|(PLX AI) - Italgas FY revenue EUR 1,370.8 million vs. estimate EUR 1,374 million.• FY EBITDA EUR 1,008.9 million vs. estimate EUR 1,008 million• FY EBIT adjusted EUR 583.2 million• Cash generation has...
► Artikel lesen
|04.03.
|Picarro, Inc.: Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo Joins Picarro Board of Directors
|SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., the world's leading methane analytics company announced the addition of Mr. Paolo Gallo as the newest member of its board...
► Artikel lesen
|20.01.
|Italgas, Buzzi Unicem to study sustainable cement production
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ITALGAS SPA
|6,300
|+3,70 %