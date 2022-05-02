Monument Re announced today that Alex Brogden has assumed the role of Group Chief Underwriting Officer ('GCUO') and Carlo Elsinghorst has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer ('GCFO').

Manfred Maske, Group CEO, noted: "We are delighted to announce these appointments, recognising the invaluable contributions that both Alex and Carlo have made to the Monument Group. Alex previously held the joint role of Group Chief Financial Officer ("GCFO") and Group Chief Underwriting Officer ("GCUO"). These roles have now been split, allowing Alex to focus on the Negotiation of Successful Outcomes for Acquisitions, Reinsurances and Entry Into New Markets and New Business Opportunities, whilst the GCFO role will focus on the Company's Financial and Actuarial Reporting and Operations, Treasury, Tax and Capital Management.

Since joining the Group as CEO Ireland, Carlo has successfully led the Irish team through Irish acquisitions and the growing maturity of the organisation. Carlo has previously held the role of CFO in various organisations and his financial background and internal knowledge of the Group will be beneficial in this role.

About Monument Re

Monument Re Limited is a life Reinsurance and Insurance Holding Company with a presence in Bermuda, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Isle of Man and Guernsey, with branches in Spain, Italy and Germany. Monument Re operates as a reinsurer and acquirer of European asset-intensive portfolios. Through this strategy, Monument Re assumes asset-based risks within its risk appetite and efficiently operates these businesses or portfolios.

Monument Re is subject to Group Supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

To learn more, please visit www.monumentregroup.com.

