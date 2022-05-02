Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Update on market event

During the morning of Monday May 2, Nasdaq saw a sudden drop in key benchmark indexes on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Copenhagen, as well as other major exchanges in Europe. The reason was a sell event by a market participant. After a review, Nasdaq has not seen any reason to cancel trades that were made during this event. ------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Trading Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 59
