Montag, 02.05.2022
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Update on market event (58/22)

During the morning of Monday May 2, Nasdaq saw a sudden drop in key benchmark
indexes on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Copenhagen, as well as
other major exchanges in Europe. The reason was a sell event by a market
participant. 

After review, Nasdaq has not seen any reason to cancel trades that were made
during this event. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Trading
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 62 90. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
