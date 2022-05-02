Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Update on market event (58/22)

During the morning of Monday May 2, Nasdaq saw a sudden drop in key benchmark indexes on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Copenhagen, as well as other major exchanges in Europe. The reason was a sell event by a market participant. After review, Nasdaq has not seen any reason to cancel trades that were made during this event. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Trading Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 62 90. Nasdaq Stockholm AB