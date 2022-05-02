UK SEO Agency Improve My Search Ranking Receives a Nomination and an Award

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Improve My Search Ranking (IMSR), a UK based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Digital Marketing agency, has recently received recognition in the form of a nomination and a major award. The nomination was from the UK Search Awards in the category of Local SEO Domination. The agency was a shortlist finalist for the Best SEO Campaign for their Local Business SEO work with Eagle Eye Oven Cleaning.

IMSR CEO Josh Hamit was pleased to be acknowledged by their industry peers, "Getting recognized for our work at such a prestigious award ceremony was an incredible experience. It was particularly special for us as the Improve My Search Ranking team was getting together for the first time after the COVID pandemic for a big night out."

The award was a Southern Enterprise Award from SME News, a UK based online publication covering small and medium sized businesses. IMSR won for the category of Best Search Engine Optimization Agency in Southeast England. Now running successfully in its fifth consecutive year, the SME Southern Enterprise Awards are about proudly recognizing and awarding small and medium enterprises and those professionals who have been determined to reach new heights in their industry despite the drawbacks caused by Covid-19. The South East Region is served by IMSR's London SEO Agency.

CEO Josh Hamit expressed how humbled he is by the award," Serving our clients has been especially challenging in the face of the COVID pandemic. That the business community knows about us and sees all our efforts is especially gratifying."

ABOUT IMPROVE MY SEARCH RANKING

After CEO Josh Hamit had worked for other agencies in the SEO and Digital Marketing industry, he wanted to pursue his own vision. Founded in 2015, Improve My Search Ranking is recognized by their industry as the top ranked SEO Agency in England's South East Region. They provide astounding results, unbeatable value, and seek to deliver above and beyond what is expected to their clients. Everything they do centers on our belief in helping small and medium sized companies achieve their business goals through smart, accountable, and cost-effective digital marketing. Each of their case studies shows how they have produced results for multiple clients. IMSR has helped over 400 service-based businesses generate over £200,000,000 ($256,790,000.00 USD) in sales and brand-new businesses go from 0 to over 1,000 enquiries per month with their expertise in SEO.

