Enphase expects the volume of business generated to rise again for the April-June period, accompanied by another bump in battery shipments.US microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy has predicted the record revenue generated in the first three months of the year will be bettered in the current quarter. The California-based company, which also manufactures batteries, posted revenue of $441 million in the January-March window, up 7% from the $413 million recorded in the final quarter of 2021. It said it expects $490 million to $520 million worth of business in the current trading period. Those ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...